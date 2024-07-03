iifl-logo-icon 1
Acknit Industries Ltd Share Price

303.35
(-1.45%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open307
  • Day's High307.8
  • 52 Wk High405.9
  • Prev. Close307.8
  • Day's Low301
  • 52 Wk Low 210
  • Turnover (lac)4.46
  • P/E10.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value271.08
  • EPS30.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)92.22
  • Div. Yield0.49
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Acknit Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Acknit Industries Ltd Corporate Action

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 11 Sep, 2024

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Acknit Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Acknit Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:30 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.34%

Non-Promoter- 49.65%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Acknit Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.04

3.04

3.04

3.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

75.77

67.35

58.69

51.18

Net Worth

78.81

70.39

61.73

54.22

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

168.47

169.92

161.05

159.02

yoy growth (%)

-0.85

5.5

1.27

-1.08

Raw materials

-99.66

-88.28

-99.38

-103.33

As % of sales

59.16

51.95

61.7

64.97

Employee costs

-5.56

-5.71

-5.02

-4.65

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.92

5.6

4.19

4.89

Depreciation

-2.89

-2.49

-2.26

-2.33

Tax paid

-2.07

-1.23

-1.21

-1.7

Working capital

2.13

-6.93

2.55

6.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.85

5.5

1.27

-1.08

Op profit growth

-10.09

46.82

-13.15

-16.47

EBIT growth

8.49

10.05

0.08

3.92

Net profit growth

33.84

46.96

-6.77

5.17

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Acknit Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Acknit Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

S Krishan Saraf

Whole-time Director

Deo Kishan Saraf

Independent Director

Mukul Banerjee

Independent Director

Jadav Lal Mukherjee

Non Executive Director

Rashi Saraf

Independent Director

Rajashri Gosh

Independent Director

Shankar Lal Bajaj

Whole Time Director

Abhishek Saraf

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Krishan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Acknit Industries Ltd

Summary

Acknit Industries Limited formerly known as Acknit Knitting Limited, incorporated in 1990, is an ISO 9001 - 2008 Public Limited Company, In a span of twenty of twenty three years of operations, the Company has been engaged in the manufacturing and exporting of seamless hand gloves. Acknit has diversified its product range into divisions, namely seamless gloves division, leather division and other leather products division and industrial garments division. Gloves Division produce all types of seamless gloves made of different yarn of cotton, poly/cotton, polyamide, kevlar, dyneema. Leather division produces all types of leather gloves, jacket, apron, leg guard made from split, chrome, heat resistance and water repellant leather. Industrial garment produces all types of industrial garments made from 100% cotton fabric, poly/cotton, polyester and fabrics. It operates in four segments: own manufactured cotton and synthetic gloves; leather gloves; other and traded items, and power generation segment.From a modest beginning Acknit has emerged as a leading producer and exporter of Seamless Gloves from India with an installed production capacity of over a million pairs a month with dotting, PU-coating and Nytrile Coating facilities for its Seamless range of Gloves. The Seamless Gloves Division is situated in Special Economic Zone (SEZ) manufacturing Seamless Gloves made of 100% Cotton, Poly / Cotton, Nylon, Kevlar, HPPE and other special cut resistant blended yarns etc., for cut leve
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Acknit Industries Ltd share price today?

The Acknit Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹303.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Acknit Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Acknit Industries Ltd is ₹92.22 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Acknit Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Acknit Industries Ltd is 10.09 and 1.12 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Acknit Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Acknit Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Acknit Industries Ltd is ₹210 and ₹405.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Acknit Industries Ltd?

Acknit Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.82%, 3 Years at 29.13%, 1 Year at 11.08%, 6 Month at -3.04%, 3 Month at -8.08% and 1 Month at 6.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Acknit Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Acknit Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.34 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 49.66 %

