SectorTextiles
Open₹307
Prev. Close₹307.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.46
Day's High₹307.8
Day's Low₹301
52 Week's High₹405.9
52 Week's Low₹210
Book Value₹271.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)92.22
P/E10.09
EPS30.05
Divi. Yield0.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.04
3.04
3.04
3.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
75.77
67.35
58.69
51.18
Net Worth
78.81
70.39
61.73
54.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
168.47
169.92
161.05
159.02
yoy growth (%)
-0.85
5.5
1.27
-1.08
Raw materials
-99.66
-88.28
-99.38
-103.33
As % of sales
59.16
51.95
61.7
64.97
Employee costs
-5.56
-5.71
-5.02
-4.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.92
5.6
4.19
4.89
Depreciation
-2.89
-2.49
-2.26
-2.33
Tax paid
-2.07
-1.23
-1.21
-1.7
Working capital
2.13
-6.93
2.55
6.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.85
5.5
1.27
-1.08
Op profit growth
-10.09
46.82
-13.15
-16.47
EBIT growth
8.49
10.05
0.08
3.92
Net profit growth
33.84
46.96
-6.77
5.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
S Krishan Saraf
Whole-time Director
Deo Kishan Saraf
Independent Director
Mukul Banerjee
Independent Director
Jadav Lal Mukherjee
Non Executive Director
Rashi Saraf
Independent Director
Rajashri Gosh
Independent Director
Shankar Lal Bajaj
Whole Time Director
Abhishek Saraf
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Krishan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Acknit Industries Ltd
Summary
Acknit Industries Limited formerly known as Acknit Knitting Limited, incorporated in 1990, is an ISO 9001 - 2008 Public Limited Company, In a span of twenty of twenty three years of operations, the Company has been engaged in the manufacturing and exporting of seamless hand gloves. Acknit has diversified its product range into divisions, namely seamless gloves division, leather division and other leather products division and industrial garments division. Gloves Division produce all types of seamless gloves made of different yarn of cotton, poly/cotton, polyamide, kevlar, dyneema. Leather division produces all types of leather gloves, jacket, apron, leg guard made from split, chrome, heat resistance and water repellant leather. Industrial garment produces all types of industrial garments made from 100% cotton fabric, poly/cotton, polyester and fabrics. It operates in four segments: own manufactured cotton and synthetic gloves; leather gloves; other and traded items, and power generation segment.From a modest beginning Acknit has emerged as a leading producer and exporter of Seamless Gloves from India with an installed production capacity of over a million pairs a month with dotting, PU-coating and Nytrile Coating facilities for its Seamless range of Gloves. The Seamless Gloves Division is situated in Special Economic Zone (SEZ) manufacturing Seamless Gloves made of 100% Cotton, Poly / Cotton, Nylon, Kevlar, HPPE and other special cut resistant blended yarns etc., for cut leve
The Acknit Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹303.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Acknit Industries Ltd is ₹92.22 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Acknit Industries Ltd is 10.09 and 1.12 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Acknit Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Acknit Industries Ltd is ₹210 and ₹405.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Acknit Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.82%, 3 Years at 29.13%, 1 Year at 11.08%, 6 Month at -3.04%, 3 Month at -8.08% and 1 Month at 6.23%.
