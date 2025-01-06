iifl-logo-icon 1
Acknit Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

295
(-2.75%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

168.47

169.92

161.05

159.02

yoy growth (%)

-0.85

5.5

1.27

-1.08

Raw materials

-99.66

-88.28

-99.38

-103.33

As % of sales

59.16

51.95

61.7

64.97

Employee costs

-5.56

-5.71

-5.02

-4.65

As % of sales

3.3

3.36

3.11

2.92

Other costs

-53.12

-64.67

-48.99

-42.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.53

38.06

30.42

26.54

Operating profit

10.1

11.24

7.65

8.81

OPM

6

6.61

4.75

5.54

Depreciation

-2.89

-2.49

-2.26

-2.33

Interest expense

-3.13

-4.59

-5.07

-4.35

Other income

3.84

1.44

3.86

2.77

Profit before tax

7.92

5.6

4.19

4.89

Taxes

-2.07

-1.23

-1.21

-1.7

Tax rate

-26.22

-22.06

-29.07

-34.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.84

4.36

2.97

3.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.84

4.36

2.97

3.18

yoy growth (%)

33.84

46.96

-6.77

5.17

NPM

3.46

2.57

1.84

2

