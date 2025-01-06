Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
168.47
169.92
161.05
159.02
yoy growth (%)
-0.85
5.5
1.27
-1.08
Raw materials
-99.66
-88.28
-99.38
-103.33
As % of sales
59.16
51.95
61.7
64.97
Employee costs
-5.56
-5.71
-5.02
-4.65
As % of sales
3.3
3.36
3.11
2.92
Other costs
-53.12
-64.67
-48.99
-42.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.53
38.06
30.42
26.54
Operating profit
10.1
11.24
7.65
8.81
OPM
6
6.61
4.75
5.54
Depreciation
-2.89
-2.49
-2.26
-2.33
Interest expense
-3.13
-4.59
-5.07
-4.35
Other income
3.84
1.44
3.86
2.77
Profit before tax
7.92
5.6
4.19
4.89
Taxes
-2.07
-1.23
-1.21
-1.7
Tax rate
-26.22
-22.06
-29.07
-34.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.84
4.36
2.97
3.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.84
4.36
2.97
3.18
yoy growth (%)
33.84
46.96
-6.77
5.17
NPM
3.46
2.57
1.84
2
