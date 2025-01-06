iifl-logo-icon 1
Acknit Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Acknit Indus. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.92

5.6

4.19

4.89

Depreciation

-2.89

-2.49

-2.26

-2.33

Tax paid

-2.07

-1.23

-1.21

-1.7

Working capital

2.13

-6.93

2.55

6.12

Other operating items

Operating

5.07

-5.05

3.27

6.97

Capital expenditure

2.52

12.09

2.85

-16.64

Free cash flow

7.59

7.03

6.12

-9.66

Equity raised

91

79.58

67.68

55.75

Investing

0

0

0

-0.16

Financing

15.45

11.87

14.79

16.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0.45

0.37

Net in cash

114.05

98.48

89.05

62.66

