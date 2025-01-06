Acknit Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.92
5.6
4.19
4.89
Depreciation
-2.89
-2.49
-2.26
-2.33
Tax paid
-2.07
-1.23
-1.21
-1.7
Working capital
2.13
-6.93
2.55
6.12
Other operating items
Operating
5.07
-5.05
3.27
6.97
Capital expenditure
2.52
12.09
2.85
-16.64
Free cash flow
7.59
7.03
6.12
-9.66
Equity raised
91
79.58
67.68
55.75
Investing
0
0
0
-0.16
Financing
15.45
11.87
14.79
16.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0.45
0.37
Net in cash
114.05
98.48
89.05
62.66
