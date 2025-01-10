Acknit Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.04
3.04
3.04
3.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
75.77
67.35
58.69
51.18
Net Worth
78.81
70.39
61.73
54.22
Minority Interest
Debt
58.55
42.99
62.07
45.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.27
2.29
2.29
2.08
Total Liabilities
139.63
115.67
126.09
101.55
Fixed Assets
38.28
37.13
37.73
34.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
100.56
77.74
87.86
66.4
Inventories
70.51
56.8
65.32
43.72
Inventory Days
94.72
Sundry Debtors
33.69
28.43
30.84
24.04
Debtor Days
52.08
Other Current Assets
12.33
9.4
12.68
15.67
Sundry Creditors
-12.82
-12.97
-15.8
-13.37
Creditor Days
28.96
Other Current Liabilities
-3.15
-3.92
-5.18
-3.66
Cash
0.8
0.79
0.5
0.58
Total Assets
139.64
115.66
126.1
101.56
