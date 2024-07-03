Acknit Industries Ltd Summary

Acknit Industries Limited formerly known as Acknit Knitting Limited, incorporated in 1990, is an ISO 9001 - 2008 Public Limited Company, In a span of twenty of twenty three years of operations, the Company has been engaged in the manufacturing and exporting of seamless hand gloves. Acknit has diversified its product range into divisions, namely seamless gloves division, leather division and other leather products division and industrial garments division. Gloves Division produce all types of seamless gloves made of different yarn of cotton, poly/cotton, polyamide, kevlar, dyneema. Leather division produces all types of leather gloves, jacket, apron, leg guard made from split, chrome, heat resistance and water repellant leather. Industrial garment produces all types of industrial garments made from 100% cotton fabric, poly/cotton, polyester and fabrics. It operates in four segments: own manufactured cotton and synthetic gloves; leather gloves; other and traded items, and power generation segment.From a modest beginning Acknit has emerged as a leading producer and exporter of Seamless Gloves from India with an installed production capacity of over a million pairs a month with dotting, PU-coating and Nytrile Coating facilities for its Seamless range of Gloves. The Seamless Gloves Division is situated in Special Economic Zone (SEZ) manufacturing Seamless Gloves made of 100% Cotton, Poly / Cotton, Nylon, Kevlar, HPPE and other special cut resistant blended yarns etc., for cut lever 1 to 5., the Company is having 3 coating facilities which produces PU Coating, Nitrile Coating & Layex Coated Gloves.The Industrial Garments Division is manufacturing various types of Industrial Garments made of Cotton, Poly / Cotton, high visibility fabric with 3m reflective tape, heat resistant, Nomex and T-Shirt of all types. All the units are of international standards with sophisticated machinery and state of the art facilities having adequate production capacity to meet the growing market demands. The products are manufactured as per CE norms and well approved by the overseas customers. Over 90% productions are exported to European countries regularly and it is a recognized export house by the Government of India. The Industrial Leather Products Division owns a full integrated setup backed up with its own tanning facilities for manufacturing Leather Gloves and special type of Leather Gloves of Kevlar / HPPE / Glass Yarns with leather stitch on the palm and at the back of the finger tips. of the fastest growing and leading exporters from India in a short span of time.