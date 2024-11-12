iifl-logo-icon 1
Acknit Industries Ltd Board Meeting

283.55
(2.64%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Acknit Indus. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
ACKNIT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024.
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
ACKNIT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 This is to inform pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 09th August, 2024 considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors , M/s SRB & Associates, Chartered Accountants, for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202415 May 2024
ACKNIT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 2. To consider and recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today on 22.05.2024 recommended for payment of dividend of 15% for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
ACKNIT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 It is to be informed that pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, 12.02.2024 approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the revised Intimation of Re-appointment of Managing Director of the Company in continuation of the earlier intimation filed on 12th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

