Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

ACKNIT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024.

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

ACKNIT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 This is to inform pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 09th August, 2024 considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors , M/s SRB & Associates, Chartered Accountants, for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 15 May 2024

ACKNIT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 2. To consider and recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today on 22.05.2024 recommended for payment of dividend of 15% for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024