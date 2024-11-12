|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|ACKNIT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024.
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|ACKNIT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 This is to inform pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 09th August, 2024 considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors , M/s SRB & Associates, Chartered Accountants, for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|ACKNIT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 2. To consider and recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today on 22.05.2024 recommended for payment of dividend of 15% for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|ACKNIT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 It is to be informed that pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, 12.02.2024 approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the revised Intimation of Re-appointment of Managing Director of the Company in continuation of the earlier intimation filed on 12th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.