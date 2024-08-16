Recommended for payment of dividend of 15% (i.e. Rs.1.50 per equity share of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 12th September, 2024 to 18th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the members of the Company for the purpose of declaration of dividend, if declared, at the 34th AGM of the Company. The record date fixed for the purpose of declaration of dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 is 11th September, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)