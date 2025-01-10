To the Members of Acme Resources Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Acme Resources Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, including Standalone Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its standalone profit including standalone other comprehensive income, its standalone cash flows and the standalone changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matter(s)

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

5. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Identification and provisioning of Stage 3 / non-performing assets Accordingly, we assessed the approach of the Company regarding definition of Default, Probability of Default (PD), Loss Given Default (LGD) and incorporation of forward-looking information for the calculation of ECL. For loans and advances which are assessed for impairment, on a portfolio basis, we performed particularly the following procedures: Refer note 3 for material accounting policy and notes 6 for the financial disclosures. • We read the Companys policies for identification, classification and assessing compliance for Stage 3 / NPA customers in line with the IRAC norms; As at 31st March, 2024, the company has reported total loans, of Rs. 7,384.61 lacs and provision for expected credit loss of Rs. 3,192.55 lacs. • We understood the design, reliability and operating effectiveness of key data inputs and related management controls; Reserve Bank of India has issued Master circular and other clarifications on Income Recognition and Asset Classification and Provisioning pertaining to Advances (IRAC). These guidelines prescribe the prudential norms for identifying and classifying of advances as Stage 3 / NPAs. • We performed substantial audit procedure relating to identification and classification of Stage 3 / NPAs by the company; The Company has applied significant judgement to determine the identification and classification of such assets as Stage 3 / NPAs by applying quantitative as well as qualitative factors. The risk of identification of such assets as Stage 3 / NPAs is affected by factors like stress and liquidity concerns of such assets. Impairment loss allowance of loans and advances (Impairment loss allowance) is a Key Audit Matter as the Company has significant credit risk exposure considering the large loan portfolio. The value of loans and advances on the balance sheet is significant and there is a high degree of complexity and judgment involved in estimating individual and collective credit impairment provisions, write-offs against these loans and to additionally determine the asset quality and provision of the Company. The Companys model to calculate expected credit loss (ECL) is inherently complex and judgment is applied in determining the correct construction of the three-stage impairment model (ECL Model) including the selection and input of forward- looking information. The completeness and reliability of data can significantly impact accuracy of the modelled impairment provisions. The accuracy of data flows and the implementation of related controls are critical for the integrity of the estimated impairment provisions. • We performed analytical procedures to identify possible cases of evergreening of loans and tested these on a sample basis; • We checked the stage-wise classification as at the balance sheet date as per the definition of Default of the Company and Reserve Bank of India circulars issued from time to time; • We have checked on sample basis that the stage classification for the borrowers has been given in accordance with the Resolution Framework issued by Reserve Bank of India (the RBI) and the Board approved policy for ECL provisioning and stage classification with respect to such accounts; • We have verified whether the ECL provision is made in accordance with the Board Approved Policy in this regard; • We have also calculated the ECL provision manually for selected samples; • With respect to determination of management overlay by the Company on account of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, we broadly reviewed the underlying assumptions and estimates used by the management for the same but as the extent of impact is dependent on future developments which are highly uncertain, we have primarily relied on those assumptions and estimates. These assumptions and estimates are a subject matter of periodic review by the Company; and • We have assessed disclosure requirements for classification and identification of Stage 3/ NPAs in accordance with RBI circulars including those issued specifically issued for COVID-19 related matters. • We read and understood the methodology and policy related to write-off of loans and advances laid down and implemented by the Company.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

6. The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the applicable laws and regulations.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

7. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including standalone other comprehensive income, standalone cash flow and standalone changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) ("the Rules").

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including standalone Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i)

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements (Refer Note no. 35 of the financial statement);

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts, for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts if any, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts if any, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures, we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed any dividend for the year. Therefore, reporting in this regard is not applicable to the Company.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same was operative since May 25, 2023 instead of throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of tampering of audit trail feature.

3. In our opinion, the remuneration paid/ provided by the Company for its directors and managers for the year ended March 31, 2023 is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

ANNEXURE A to Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Acme Resources Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements as at and for the year ended March 31, 2024 (Referred to in paragraph 1 of our report on the other legal and regulatory requirements)

(i) Property, Plant & Equipment

(a)

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situtation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment, were physically verified during the year by the Management which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of examination of records, the title deeds of immovable property are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to information and explanations given by the management and based on examination of the records, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ii) Inventories

a) The management of the company has conducted physical verification of Inventory at regular intervals for all the properties/shares during the year as well as at the year end and coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification carried out by the management during the year.

b) The company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 clause (ii) (b) does not arise.

(iii) Loans and Investments

(a) The company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and principal business is to give loans. Therefore, clause 3 (iii) (a) of the order is not applicable to it.

(b) The Company, being an NBFC, registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans provided during the year are not prima facie prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) The Company, being an NBFC, registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning norms, monitors repayment of principal and payment of interest by its customers as stipulated. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of all loans and advances in the nature of loans, repayment of principal and payment of interest by its customers has been stipulated and in cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting. Refer Note 6 to the Standalone Financial Statements for summarised details of such loans which are not repaid by borrowers as per stipulations. According to the information and explanation made available to us, reasonable steps are taken by the Company for recovery thereof.

(a) The total amount overdue for more than ninety days, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans including interest thereon, as at March 31, 2024 is Rs. 4465.07 Lakh (14cases). Reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for recovery of the principal and interest as stated in the applicable Regulations and Loan agreements.

(b) The company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and principal business is to give loans. Therefore, clause 3 (iii) (e) of the order is not applicable to it.

(c) Based on our audit procedure, according to the information and explanation made available to us, the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year.

(iv) Compliance of Sec. 185 & 186

The Company has not entered into any transaction during the year under review in respect of loans, investments, guarantee and security which attracts compliance to provisions of section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 (1) of the Act; the other provisions of Section 186 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(v) Public Deposit

The Company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 clause (v) does not arise.

(vi) Cost Records

As per information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act.

(vii) Statutory Dues

a) According to the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of customs, Duty of excise, Value Added tax, Cess and other statutory dues as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed outstanding statutory dues as at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) on account of any dispute as on March 31, 2024

(viii) There are no transactions / previously unrecorded income which are required to be recorded in the books of accounts have been surrendered of disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) Application & Repayment of Loans & Borrowings:

a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has neither availed any loan from bank, government or issued any debenture; hence the Paragraph 3 (ix) (a to c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 clause (ix)(d) does not arise.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. The Company does not have any associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 clause (ix) (e) does not arise.

d) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) Application of funds raised through Public Offer:

a. During the year, company has not raised any funds through Initial Public Offer or Further Public Offer (including debt instruments). Accordinlgy, reporting under paragraph 3 clause (xa) does not arise.

b. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly paid convertible debentures during the year. Accordinlgy, reporting under paragraph 3 clause (xb) does not arise.

(xi) Fraud

To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no whistle blower complaints received during the year by the company.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordinlgy, the provisions of the paragraph 3 clause (xii) of the Order are not applicable.

(xiii) All the transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) Internal Audit

(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period upto March 2024 for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them during the year hence provision of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) Registration u/s 45-IA of RBI Act

a. The company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and obtained the required registration.

b. The Company has not conducted any non banking financial or housing finance activities without obtaining a valid CoR from Reserve Bank of India.

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

d. The Group does not have any CIC as part of the group, Accordinlgy, the provisions of the paragraph 3 clause (xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

(xviii) There was no resignation of statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the company

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, Our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Corporate Social Responsibility

The company is not required to incur any expenditure on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in line with the requirements of Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xx) (a) & (b) does not arise.

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ACME RESOURCES LIMITED for the year ended 31st March 2024 (Referred to in paragraph 2(g) of our report on the other legal and regulatory requirements)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Standalone Financial Statement of Acme Resources Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.