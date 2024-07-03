iifl-logo-icon 1
Acme Resources Ltd Share Price

48.62
(-1.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:09:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open48.62
  • Day's High48.62
  • 52 Wk High84.04
  • Prev. Close49.56
  • Day's Low48.62
  • 52 Wk Low 30.8
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E95.31
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.55
  • EPS0.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)125.17
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Acme Resources Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

48.62

Prev. Close

49.56

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

48.62

Day's Low

48.62

52 Week's High

84.04

52 Week's Low

30.8

Book Value

27.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

125.17

P/E

95.31

EPS

0.52

Divi. Yield

0

Acme Resources Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Acme Resources Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Acme Resources Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:19 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.42%

Non-Promoter- 26.57%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Acme Resources Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.74

25.74

25.74

25.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

43.18

43.31

32.21

31.14

Net Worth

68.92

69.05

57.95

56.88

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.95

-8.09

12.33

-6.95

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9.78

28.86

8.09

6.91

14.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.78

28.86

8.09

6.91

14.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.12

0.15

0.09

0

1.68

Acme Resources Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Acme Resources Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Kuldeep Saluja

Chairman & Managing Director

Vivek Chaturvedi

Independent Director

Swati Agrawal

Company Secretary

Amanpreet Kaur

Additional Director

PURTI KATYAL

Non Executive Director

Ravin Saluja

Independent Director

DEEPAK GROVER

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Acme Resources Ltd

Summary

Acme Resources Limited was incorporated on 22nd January, 1985 under the name of M/s Shubh Automobiles Limited and registered with Registrar of Companies at Delhi & Hariyana. The Company is registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 to carry on business as a Non Banking Financial Institution without accepting public deposits. At present, the management of the Company is mainly engaged in granting of short-term/ long-term loans & advances to borrowers, trading in shares, properties & securities. It further operates into two reportable NBFC business segments including financing activities & Sales/purchase of properties. The Company has two subsidiary companies, M/s Atul Agro Private Limited and M/s OJAS SuppliersLimited for consolidation purposes.
Company FAQs

What is the Acme Resources Ltd share price today?

The Acme Resources Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.62 today.

What is the Market Cap of Acme Resources Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Acme Resources Ltd is ₹125.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Acme Resources Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Acme Resources Ltd is 95.31 and 1.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Acme Resources Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Acme Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Acme Resources Ltd is ₹30.8 and ₹84.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Acme Resources Ltd?

Acme Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.28%, 3 Years at 14.63%, 1 Year at 33.66%, 6 Month at 44.70%, 3 Month at 39.06% and 1 Month at -27.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Acme Resources Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Acme Resources Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.43 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.57 %

