Summary

Acme Resources Limited was incorporated on 22nd January, 1985 under the name of M/s Shubh Automobiles Limited and registered with Registrar of Companies at Delhi & Hariyana. The Company is registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 to carry on business as a Non Banking Financial Institution without accepting public deposits. At present, the management of the Company is mainly engaged in granting of short-term/ long-term loans & advances to borrowers, trading in shares, properties & securities. It further operates into two reportable NBFC business segments including financing activities & Sales/purchase of properties. The Company has two subsidiary companies, M/s Atul Agro Private Limited and M/s OJAS SuppliersLimited for consolidation purposes.

