SectorFinance
Open₹48.62
Prev. Close₹49.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹48.62
Day's Low₹48.62
52 Week's High₹84.04
52 Week's Low₹30.8
Book Value₹27.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)125.17
P/E95.31
EPS0.52
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.74
25.74
25.74
25.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.18
43.31
32.21
31.14
Net Worth
68.92
69.05
57.95
56.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.95
-8.09
12.33
-6.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9.78
28.86
8.09
6.91
14.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.78
28.86
8.09
6.91
14.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.12
0.15
0.09
0
1.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Kuldeep Saluja
Chairman & Managing Director
Vivek Chaturvedi
Independent Director
Swati Agrawal
Company Secretary
Amanpreet Kaur
Additional Director
PURTI KATYAL
Non Executive Director
Ravin Saluja
Independent Director
DEEPAK GROVER
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Acme Resources Ltd
Summary
Acme Resources Limited was incorporated on 22nd January, 1985 under the name of M/s Shubh Automobiles Limited and registered with Registrar of Companies at Delhi & Hariyana. The Company is registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 to carry on business as a Non Banking Financial Institution without accepting public deposits. At present, the management of the Company is mainly engaged in granting of short-term/ long-term loans & advances to borrowers, trading in shares, properties & securities. It further operates into two reportable NBFC business segments including financing activities & Sales/purchase of properties. The Company has two subsidiary companies, M/s Atul Agro Private Limited and M/s OJAS SuppliersLimited for consolidation purposes.
The Acme Resources Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.62 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Acme Resources Ltd is ₹125.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Acme Resources Ltd is 95.31 and 1.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Acme Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Acme Resources Ltd is ₹30.8 and ₹84.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Acme Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.28%, 3 Years at 14.63%, 1 Year at 33.66%, 6 Month at 44.70%, 3 Month at 39.06% and 1 Month at -27.79%.
