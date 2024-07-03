Acme Resources Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2.42
1.67
1.84
3.9
3.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.42
1.67
1.84
3.9
3.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
0
0.04
0.01
Total Income
2.43
1.67
1.84
3.93
3.2
Total Expenditure
0.17
0.36
3.74
1.37
2.94
PBIDT
2.26
1.31
-1.9
2.56
0.26
Interest
0.05
0.09
0.07
0.07
0.1
PBDT
2.2
1.21
-1.97
2.49
0.15
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.32
0.36
0.28
0.98
0.43
Deferred Tax
-0.21
-0.04
-0.81
-0.08
-0.39
Reported Profit After Tax
2.09
0.89
-1.44
1.58
0.11
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.09
0.9
-1.44
1.58
0.11
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.09
0.9
-1.44
1.58
0.11
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.81
0.35
-0.56
0.62
0.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.74
25.74
25.74
25.74
25.74
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
93.38
78.44
-103.26
65.64
8.15
PBDTM(%)
90.9
72.45
-107.06
63.84
4.7
PATM(%)
86.36
53.29
-78.26
40.51
3.44
