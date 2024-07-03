iifl-logo-icon 1
Acme Resources Ltd Quarterly Results

44.84
(-4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2.42

1.67

1.84

3.9

3.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.42

1.67

1.84

3.9

3.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0

0

0.04

0.01

Total Income

2.43

1.67

1.84

3.93

3.2

Total Expenditure

0.17

0.36

3.74

1.37

2.94

PBIDT

2.26

1.31

-1.9

2.56

0.26

Interest

0.05

0.09

0.07

0.07

0.1

PBDT

2.2

1.21

-1.97

2.49

0.15

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.32

0.36

0.28

0.98

0.43

Deferred Tax

-0.21

-0.04

-0.81

-0.08

-0.39

Reported Profit After Tax

2.09

0.89

-1.44

1.58

0.11

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.09

0.9

-1.44

1.58

0.11

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.09

0.9

-1.44

1.58

0.11

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.81

0.35

-0.56

0.62

0.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

25.74

25.74

25.74

25.74

25.74

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

93.38

78.44

-103.26

65.64

8.15

PBDTM(%)

90.9

72.45

-107.06

63.84

4.7

PATM(%)

86.36

53.29

-78.26

40.51

3.44

