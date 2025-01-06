Acme Resources Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.95
-8.09
12.33
-6.95
Other operating items
Operating
-3.95
-8.09
12.33
-6.95
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
0.02
-0.48
Free cash flow
-3.95
-8.08
12.35
-7.43
Equity raised
79.67
99.84
112.47
120.53
Investing
-1.87
-0.1
-24.67
6.1
Financing
51.82
70.14
68.02
105.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
125.67
161.79
168.17
224.51
