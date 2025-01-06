iifl-logo-icon 1
Acme Resources Ltd Cash Flow Statement

47.5
(-4.16%)
Jan 6, 2025

Acme Resources FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.95

-8.09

12.33

-6.95

Other operating items

Operating

-3.95

-8.09

12.33

-6.95

Capital expenditure

0

0.01

0.02

-0.48

Free cash flow

-3.95

-8.08

12.35

-7.43

Equity raised

79.67

99.84

112.47

120.53

Investing

-1.87

-0.1

-24.67

6.1

Financing

51.82

70.14

68.02

105.31

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

125.67

161.79

168.17

224.51

