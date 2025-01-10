iifl-logo-icon 1
Acme Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

40.61
(-4.98%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.74

25.74

25.74

25.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

43.18

43.31

32.21

31.14

Net Worth

68.92

69.05

57.95

56.88

Minority Interest

Debt

3.22

3.02

9.1

14.36

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.07

Total Liabilities

72.14

72.07

67.05

71.31

Fixed Assets

0.05

0.06

0.06

0.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.28

7.15

7.65

7.79

Deferred Tax Asset Net

9

7.72

9.98

10.4

Networking Capital

33.05

29.12

29.79

26.35

Inventories

6.82

7.61

18.83

18.83

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

31.31

25.38

16.13

14.6

Sundry Creditors

-0.39

-0.04

-0.02

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-4.69

-3.83

-5.15

-7.07

Cash

0.19

0.74

0.27

0.97

Total Assets

49.57

44.79

47.75

45.58

