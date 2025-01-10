Acme Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.74
25.74
25.74
25.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.18
43.31
32.21
31.14
Net Worth
68.92
69.05
57.95
56.88
Minority Interest
Debt
3.22
3.02
9.1
14.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.07
Total Liabilities
72.14
72.07
67.05
71.31
Fixed Assets
0.05
0.06
0.06
0.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.28
7.15
7.65
7.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9
7.72
9.98
10.4
Networking Capital
33.05
29.12
29.79
26.35
Inventories
6.82
7.61
18.83
18.83
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
31.31
25.38
16.13
14.6
Sundry Creditors
-0.39
-0.04
-0.02
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-4.69
-3.83
-5.15
-7.07
Cash
0.19
0.74
0.27
0.97
Total Assets
49.57
44.79
47.75
45.58
