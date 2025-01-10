1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The working results of the Company for the year under review are given below:

(Amount In lakhs)

Particulars Year ended Year ended 31.03.2023 (Rs.) Profit / (Loss) before tax 16.81 1466.39 Provision for Taxation - Current Tax 131.00 114.00 - Deferred tax (124.34) 225.84 - Wealth tax Nil Nil -Tax^aid for earlier^ears 26.04 16.48 Profit / (Loss) After Tax (12.89) 1110.07 Transfer to Statutory Reserve Fund NIL 222.01 Balance brought forward from previous year 2,398.22 1,510.16 Balance carried to Balance Sheet 2,385.33 2,398.22

2. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which occurred between the end of financial year to which these financial statements relate and the date of this Report.

3. DIVIDEND

To conserve the resources of the Company for future expansion, the Board has decided not to recommend any dividend for the year under review.

4. PERFORMANCE REVIEW

The profit of the company during the current year shows increase as comparison to previous year. Your Directors are making all efforts to further improve the performance of the company in future.

5. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has two subsidiary companies, M/s Atul Agro Private Limited and M/s OJAS Suppliers Limited for consolidation purposes. As per the provisions of Regulations of the Listing Agreement, M/s Atul Agro Private Limited was not a material non-listed subsidiary company for the financial year 2023-2024 and hence the provisions of this clause did not apply. OJAS Suppliers Limited was a material non-listed subsidiary company for the financial year 2023-2024 and the provisions of this clause were duly complied with.

Your Directors take pleasure in attaching the Consolidated Financial Statements pursuant to Clause 32 of the Listing Agreement entered into with the Stock Exchanges and prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards prescribed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in this regard. The Auditors Report to the Shareholders thereupon does not contain any qualification.

? Total Income decreased by 283.24% from Rs. 2706.27 lacs in Financial Year 2022-2023 to Rs. 706.16 lacs in Financial Year 2023-2024.

? Profit/(Loss) Before Tax (PBT) decreased from profit of Rs. 1,466.38 lacs in Financial Year 2022-2023 to Rs. 16.81 Lacs in Financial Year 2023-2024.

? Profit/(Loss) After Tax (PAT) decreased from profit of Rs. 1,242.24 lacs in Financial Year 2022-2023 to loss of Rs. 12.89 lacs in Financial Year 2022-2023.

6. FIXED DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposits during the year under review and it continues to be a Non-deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company in conformity the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India and Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

7. DIRECTORS

There has been no change in composition of Directors of the Company during the year.

8. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134 (3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility statement, it is hereby confirmed:

a) That in the preparation of the accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 the applicable Indian accounting standards (Ind-AS) have been followed along with proper explanations relating to material disclosures;

b) That the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company of the year under review;

c) That the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Companies Act 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

d) That the Directors have prepared the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 on a going concern basis.

e) The Company had followed the internal financial controls laid down by the directors and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

f) That the proper systems are in place to ensure compliance of all laws applicable to the Company.

9. AUDITORS AND AUDIT REPORT

Agarwal & Dhandhania, Chartered Accountants have issued unmodified Audit Reports on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Audit Report for FY 2024 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The notes to the Accounts referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any further clarifications.

Adoption of Policy for appointment of Statutory Auditors in compliance with the RBI Guidelines, during FY 2024, the Board has approved and adopted a Policy for appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company, which can be accessed on the Companys website.

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors and the Secretarial Auditor have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its Officers or Employees, to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, details of which need to be mentioned in this Report.

10. EMPLOYEES

The information required under Section 197 of the Act read with rule 5(1) of the Companies

(Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are given below:

(i) The ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024, percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary during the financial year 2023-2024, and the comparison of remuneration of each Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) against the performance of the Company are as under :

1. The Company has not paid any remuneration including Sitting fees to Non-executive Directors.

Therefore, the ratio to median remuneration is not applicable for non-executive directors.

Executive Directors/KMP Ratio to Median Remuneration % increase in remuneration in the financial year Comparison of the Remuneration of the KMP against the performance of the company Mr. Vivek Chaturvedi - Managing Director 7.26 No increase The Company is in profit as compared to previous year. Mr. Kailash Kumar Jha - CFO 4.88 No increase Ms. Amanpreet Kaur - Company Secretary 1.92 No increase

ii) The no increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year.

iii) The number of permanent employees on the rolls of company: 5

iv) The explanation on the relationship between average increase in remuneration and company performance. No increase during the year.

v) The key parameters for the variable component of remuneration availed by the Managing director is as per the remuneration policy for directors. Key managerial personnel and other employees recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approved by the Board of Directors.

vi) The particulars of employees required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5 (2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are not furnished as there is no employee in receipt of remuneration more than the prescribed limit.

The Board of Directors wish to express its appreciation to all the employees for their outstanding contribution to the operations of the Company during the year. The information required under the Companies Act, 2013, and the Rules made there under, is provided as below:

Details of remuneration paid/payable to Directors and Company secretary for the year ended March 31, 2024 :

(In Rs.)

Name of the Director Designation Salary & Perauisites Total Mr. Vivek Chaturvedi Managing Director Rs. 7,26,000 Rs. 7,26,000 Ms. Amanpreet Kaur Company Secretary Rs. 1,92,000 Rs. 1,92,000

11. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

In view of the nature of activities being carried on by the Company under Section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, concerning conservation of energy and technology absorption respectively, are not applicable to the Company.

12. FOREIGN EXCHANGE

The company had no foreign exchange inflow or outflow during the year under review.

13. EMPLOYER EMPLOYEE RELATIONSHIP

The Company has maintained a cordial relationship with its employees, which resulted in smooth flow of business operations during the year under review.

14. RESERVE BANK OF INDIA REGULATIONS

The Company has complied with all the applicable regulations of the Reserve Bank of India as on March 31, 2024.

15. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

Pursuant to Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 27, 2014 has constituted Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of three directors and a Corporate Social Responsibility Policy (CSR Policy) indicating the activities to be undertaken by the Company, which has been approved by the Board. The object of CSR Policy of the Company is to continue to contribute towards social welfare projects for benefits of society and major focusing on providing education, vocational training, promoting health care facilities to economically weaker and underprivileged section of the Society and to do such other activities as may be permissible under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. During the current year, the company has not contributed towards CSR initiatives due to losses in three immediate preceding financial years.

The details of activities undertaken by the Company is annexed as Annexure - I.

16. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Board has received the declaration from all the Independent Directors as per the Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Board is satisfied that all the Independent Directors meet the criterion of independence as mentioned in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

17. COMPANYS POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The Nomination Remuneration and Compensation Committee has put in a place the policy on board diversity for appointment of directors taking into consideration qualification and wide experience of the directors in the fields of banking, finance, regulatory, Marketing, administration and legal apart from compliance of legal requirements of the Company. The Company has laid down remuneration criteria for the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees in the Nomination Remuneration and Compensation Committee Policy. The Policy on Board Diversity and Nomination Remuneration and Compensation Committee Policy are given in Annexure- II and III to this report and are also uploaded on the Companys Website.

18. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

During the year Nine (11) Board Meetings were held. The details of the Board and various Committee meetings are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

19. BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulations of the Listing Agreement, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its various Committees. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been explained in the Corporate Governance Report.

20. DISCLOSURES AS PER SECTION 134 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 READ WITH RULE 8(5) OF THE COMPANIES (ACCOUNTS) RULES, 2014

Annual Return

In terms of Sections 92(3) and 134(3)(a) of the Act, annual return is available under the Investors section of the Companys website and can be viewed at the Companys website https://www.acmeresources.in/

Particulars of loans, guarantee or investments

Pursuant to Section 186 (11) (a) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) read with Rule 11(2) of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, the loan made, guarantee given or security provided in the ordinary course of business by a Non- Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India are exempt from the applicability of provisions of Section 186 of the Act. As such the particulars of loans and guarantee have not been disclosed in this Report.

During the year under review the Company has invested surplus funds in various securities in the ordinary course of business, the details of the Current Investments and Non-Current Investments of the Company are furnished under notes forming part of the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements with Related Parties

The Related Party Transactions (RPTs) were entered in ordinary course of business on an arms length basis and were in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Agreement. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

The statement of RPTs is placed before the Audit Committee and the Board on a quarterly basis. Omnibus approval was obtained for the transactions of repetitive nature. The Policy on Materiality of Related Party Transactions and dealing with Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys website. None of the Directors has any pecuniary relationships or transactions vis-a-vis the Company. The details of the transactions with Related Party are provided in the Financial Statements forming part of this Annual Report and the particulars of RPTs in Form AOC-2 is annexed to this report as Annexure- IV.

Whistle Blower Policy/Vigil Mechanism

The Company has framed a Whistle Blower Policy/Vigil Mechanism providing a mechanism under which an employee/director of the Company may report violation of personnel policies of the Company, unethical behaviour, suspected or actual fraud, violation of code of conduct. The Vigil Mechanism ensures standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behaviour. This mechanism provides safeguards against victimisation of directors/employees who avail of the mechanism and provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. The policy has been appropriately communicated to the employees within the organisation and has also been hosted on the Companys website. During FY 2023- 24, no employee has been denied access to the Audit Committee under this policy.

Financial summary/highlights

The details are spread over in the Annual Report as well as are provided in the beginning of this report. Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

• No new directors were appointed during the previous year.

• Key Managerial Personnel - Mr. Kailash Jha is working as an CFO.

Subsidiaries or Associate Companies

There is no changes in Subsidiaries and Associate companies.

Significant and Material Orders

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

Internal Financial Controls

The details in respect of adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements - The Companys well-defined organisational structure, documented policy guidelines, defined authority matrix and internal financial controls ensure efficiency of operations, protection of resources and compliance with the applicable laws and regulations. Moreover, the Company continuously upgrades its systems and undertakes review of policies.

The internal financial control is supplemented by extensive internal audits, regular reviews by management and standard policies and guidelines to ensure reliability of financial and all other records to prepare financial statements and other data.

The Audit Committee of the Board reviews internal audit reports given along with management comments. The Audit Committee also monitors the implemented suggestions.

21. SECRETARIAL AUDIT

The Board had appointed Mr. Vikas Gera, Practicing Company Secretary (Certificate of Practice No. 4500) (Membership No. FCS 5248) to carry out Secretarial Audit under the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed to this report as Annexure-VI. The report does not contain any qualification.

22. ANNEXURES

Following Reports are attached to this Report pursuant to the provisions of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchange:

(i) The Report on Corporate Governance as per Regulations of the Listing agreement forms part of the Annual Report, and is annexed herewith together with Auditors Certificate on Corporate Governance, the certificate, duly signed by the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer on the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 as submitted to the Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 29, 2024 and the declaration by the Managing Director regarding compliance by the Board members and senior management personnel with the Companys Code of Conduct.

(ii) The Management Discussion & Analysis Report as per Regulations of the Listing agreement is given as a separate Report forming part of the Annual Report.

23. POLICY ON PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a Policy on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at its workplaces in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder for prevention and redressal of complaints of sexual harassment at workplace.

The Company has complied with the provision relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

During the FY 2024, the Company had received no complaint on sexual harassment under the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

24. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The Board of Directors would like to thank Reserve Bank of India and other Regulatory/ Government authorities and Stock Exchanges for their support and stakeholders for their continued co-operation and support.