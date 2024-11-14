iifl-logo-icon 1
Acme Resources CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Acme Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting - regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing obligation & Disclosure requirements) regulations 2015 for the Q.E. 30-09-2024 Half Year Results for the Half Year ended 30-09-2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Acme Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 14th day of August 2024 at 01:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 984 9th Floor Aggarwal Cyber Plaza - II Netaji Subhash Place Pitampura New Delhi-110034 inter alia to: a) Consider and take on record the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. This is for your information and records. Please acknowledge the receipt. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Quarterly Results for June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
Acme Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Results for the Year Ended 31.03.2024 Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31-03-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Acme Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of Board meeting to be held on 14-02-2024. Financial Results for the Q.E. Dec 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

