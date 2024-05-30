To the Members of Active Clothing Co Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements OPINION

We hove audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Active Clothing Co Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the Year ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our Opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies ( Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ( " Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as al 31st March,2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS OF OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Accounting specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial slatements.

Information Other that the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Business Responsibility Report, Directors Report including annexures to the Directors Report and Corporate Governance Report, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

• Our opinion on the standalone financial stafements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our Audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements of our knowledge obtained during the course of our Audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other intormation, we are reguired to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, this responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial stafements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing , as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance , but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted is accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement v/hen it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the Audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainly exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date or our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we indentify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Companies Act 2013, based on our Audit

we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our Audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaidstandalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our Separate Report in "Annexure A", our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of fhe Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements .

ii) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there v/ere any material foreseeable losses.

iii) a) the Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds ) by fhe Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of fhe Company ("ultimate Beneficiaries ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of fhe Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief , no funds have been received by fhe Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries1) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and II of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

2. As required by the Companies ( Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in " Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order tants

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report in Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial Controls over Financial Reporting of Active Clothing Co Limited ("the Company ) as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility For Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Infernal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ( the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Income and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and

perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness on internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls System over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection or unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitation of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be

detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financialreporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate Internal Financial Controls System over financial reporting and such Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March,31, 2024, based on the criteria for Internal Financial Control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ANNEXURE B

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT- ACTIVE CLOTHING CO. LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph 2) under ‘Report in Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipments, capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right of use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification of property, plant & equipment, capital work-in-progress and right -of-use assets so to cover all the items once every 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and where physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on the examination of the registered sale deed/transfer deed/ conveyance deed/ court order provided to us, we report that, the title deed of all the immoveable properties of land and building (other than properties where the Company is the Lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment and non current assets held for sale, are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet Date, immovable properties of land whose title deeds

have been pledged for obtaining credit facility extended to the Company as security are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any ot its property, plant and equipment during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition ) Act, 1988 ( as amended in 2016 ) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a)The inventories except for goods-in-transit, were physically verified during

the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and based on information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. In respect of goods in transit, the goods have been received subsequent to the year end. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories /alternate procedures performed as applicable, when compared with the books of accounts.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly statements comprising stock statements, book debt statements, statements of ageing analysis of the debtors/ other receivables, and other stipulated financial information filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters and no material discrepancies have been observed.

(iii) The Company has not provided guarantee or security and granted advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, fo companies, firms, Limited liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. The company has made investments in and granted loans to employees, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms. Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has provided loans to employees and details of which are given below:

Amount in Rs. Lacs A. Aggregate amount of loans granted during the year to Employees: 70.44 B. Balance outstanding as at Balance Sheet date with Employees 70.44

The Company has not provided any guarantee or security to any other entity during the year.

(b) The investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above -mentioned loans to employees during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted to employees, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amount are regular as per stipulation. There are no interest bearing loans given by the company.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the Balance Sheet date.

(e) No Loan or advance in the nature of loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) According to information and explanation and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantees or securities that are covered under the provisions of sections 185 or 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, and hence reporting under clause (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposited or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence reporting under clause (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service lax, Provident

Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amount payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Income Tax, Sales Tax Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more fhan six months from the date they became payable.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961 ) during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of

loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has not made any investment in or given any new loan or advances to any of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally ) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period upto March,2024.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any noncash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of fhe Order is nof applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, (Assets Liability Maturity (ALM) pattern ) other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, the Company does not have any unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount which is required to be transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 before the date of this report and within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act.