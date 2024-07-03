iifl-logo-icon 1
Active Clothing Co Ltd Share Price

102.5
(-2.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:59:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open103.4
  • Day's High107.9
  • 52 Wk High150.43
  • Prev. Close104.75
  • Day's Low101.55
  • 52 Wk Low 82.05
  • Turnover (lac)7.98
  • P/E27.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value46.96
  • EPS3.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)159
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Active Clothing Co Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

103.4

Prev. Close

104.75

Turnover(Lac.)

7.98

Day's High

107.9

Day's Low

101.55

52 Week's High

150.43

52 Week's Low

82.05

Book Value

46.96

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

159

P/E

27.14

EPS

3.86

Divi. Yield

0

Active Clothing Co Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

25 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Aug, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Active Clothing Co Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Active Clothing Co Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.58%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 26.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Active Clothing Co Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.51

15.51

15.51

15.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

53.69

48.83

46.59

46.06

Net Worth

69.2

64.34

62.1

61.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

73.14

147.96

154.48

127.35

yoy growth (%)

-50.56

-4.22

21.3

6.13

Raw materials

-46.27

-103.94

-103.31

-86.25

As % of sales

63.27

70.24

66.87

67.72

Employee costs

-11.65

-20.5

-22.18

-16.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.07

1.09

4.01

3.51

Depreciation

-3.78

-4.3

-6.43

-5.88

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.23

-0.94

-1.14

Working capital

-4.97

5.11

19.47

10.31

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-50.56

-4.22

21.3

6.13

Op profit growth

-20.74

-18.69

1.42

17.5

EBIT growth

-23.88

-8.61

-2.15

16.51

Net profit growth

-93.58

-71.98

29.15

47.27

No Record Found

Active Clothing Co Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Active Clothing Co Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Renu Mehra

Managing Director

Rajesh Mehra

Independent Director

Naval Kishore Gupta

Independent Director

Kishore Kumar Bajaj

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Active Clothing Co Ltd

Summary

Active Clothing Co Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Active Clothing Co Private Limited on February 2, 2002. Further, the Company was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company on December 29, 2017 and the name of the company was changed to Active Clothing Co Limited. Active Clothing offers one-stop-solution to its customers providing them design, development, sourcing, manufacturing and retail at one door making it possible to outgrow new innovations and possibilities in its product. It is an integrated apparel manufacturer with the comprehensive capability to design and manufacture high quality readymade garments with a competitive price. Right since the inception, Active became a part of the apparel manufacturing industry of India. The Company which initially started with a team of only 10 employees today employs about 1000 employees.The Company produce various kinds of garments in various styles across three categories which include flat knit sweaters, outwear jackets, circular knit t-shirts, sweatshirts, joggers for both men, women, kids and babywear. It is a distributor for international brands such as Levis, Celios, Pepe Jeans, Arvind owned licensee brands Ed Hardy, Flying Machine. It is one of the key manufacturers and distributors of winter wear and summer wear products of Levis where the price tickets carrying the Logo of goods contains Marketed by Levis India Pvt Ltd. & manufactured by Active Clothing Co.
Company FAQs

What is the Active Clothing Co Ltd share price today?

The Active Clothing Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹102.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Active Clothing Co Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Active Clothing Co Ltd is ₹159.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Active Clothing Co Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Active Clothing Co Ltd is 27.14 and 2.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Active Clothing Co Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Active Clothing Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Active Clothing Co Ltd is ₹82.05 and ₹150.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Active Clothing Co Ltd?

Active Clothing Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.29%, 3 Years at 65.76%, 1 Year at -16.43%, 6 Month at 4.78%, 3 Month at 7.70% and 1 Month at -0.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Active Clothing Co Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Active Clothing Co Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.58 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 26.40 %

