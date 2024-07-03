Summary

Active Clothing Co Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Active Clothing Co Private Limited on February 2, 2002. Further, the Company was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company on December 29, 2017 and the name of the company was changed to Active Clothing Co Limited. Active Clothing offers one-stop-solution to its customers providing them design, development, sourcing, manufacturing and retail at one door making it possible to outgrow new innovations and possibilities in its product. It is an integrated apparel manufacturer with the comprehensive capability to design and manufacture high quality readymade garments with a competitive price. Right since the inception, Active became a part of the apparel manufacturing industry of India. The Company which initially started with a team of only 10 employees today employs about 1000 employees.The Company produce various kinds of garments in various styles across three categories which include flat knit sweaters, outwear jackets, circular knit t-shirts, sweatshirts, joggers for both men, women, kids and babywear. It is a distributor for international brands such as Levis, Celios, Pepe Jeans, Arvind owned licensee brands Ed Hardy, Flying Machine. It is one of the key manufacturers and distributors of winter wear and summer wear products of Levis where the price tickets carrying the Logo of goods contains Marketed by Levis India Pvt Ltd. & manufactured by Active Clothing Co.

