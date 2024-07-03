Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹103.4
Prev. Close₹104.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.98
Day's High₹107.9
Day's Low₹101.55
52 Week's High₹150.43
52 Week's Low₹82.05
Book Value₹46.96
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)159
P/E27.14
EPS3.86
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.51
15.51
15.51
15.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.69
48.83
46.59
46.06
Net Worth
69.2
64.34
62.1
61.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
73.14
147.96
154.48
127.35
yoy growth (%)
-50.56
-4.22
21.3
6.13
Raw materials
-46.27
-103.94
-103.31
-86.25
As % of sales
63.27
70.24
66.87
67.72
Employee costs
-11.65
-20.5
-22.18
-16.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.07
1.09
4.01
3.51
Depreciation
-3.78
-4.3
-6.43
-5.88
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.23
-0.94
-1.14
Working capital
-4.97
5.11
19.47
10.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-50.56
-4.22
21.3
6.13
Op profit growth
-20.74
-18.69
1.42
17.5
EBIT growth
-23.88
-8.61
-2.15
16.51
Net profit growth
-93.58
-71.98
29.15
47.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Renu Mehra
Managing Director
Rajesh Mehra
Independent Director
Naval Kishore Gupta
Independent Director
Kishore Kumar Bajaj
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Active Clothing Co Ltd
Summary
Active Clothing Co Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Active Clothing Co Private Limited on February 2, 2002. Further, the Company was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company on December 29, 2017 and the name of the company was changed to Active Clothing Co Limited. Active Clothing offers one-stop-solution to its customers providing them design, development, sourcing, manufacturing and retail at one door making it possible to outgrow new innovations and possibilities in its product. It is an integrated apparel manufacturer with the comprehensive capability to design and manufacture high quality readymade garments with a competitive price. Right since the inception, Active became a part of the apparel manufacturing industry of India. The Company which initially started with a team of only 10 employees today employs about 1000 employees.The Company produce various kinds of garments in various styles across three categories which include flat knit sweaters, outwear jackets, circular knit t-shirts, sweatshirts, joggers for both men, women, kids and babywear. It is a distributor for international brands such as Levis, Celios, Pepe Jeans, Arvind owned licensee brands Ed Hardy, Flying Machine. It is one of the key manufacturers and distributors of winter wear and summer wear products of Levis where the price tickets carrying the Logo of goods contains Marketed by Levis India Pvt Ltd. & manufactured by Active Clothing Co.
Read More
The Active Clothing Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹102.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Active Clothing Co Ltd is ₹159.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Active Clothing Co Ltd is 27.14 and 2.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Active Clothing Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Active Clothing Co Ltd is ₹82.05 and ₹150.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Active Clothing Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.29%, 3 Years at 65.76%, 1 Year at -16.43%, 6 Month at 4.78%, 3 Month at 7.70% and 1 Month at -0.33%.
