Active Clothing Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

102
(-2.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Active Clothing Co Ltd

Active Clothing FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.07

1.09

4.01

3.51

Depreciation

-3.78

-4.3

-6.43

-5.88

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.23

-0.94

-1.14

Working capital

-4.97

5.11

19.47

10.31

Other operating items

Operating

-8.7

1.66

16.09

6.79

Capital expenditure

0.42

0.53

1.09

9.87

Free cash flow

-8.27

2.19

17.18

16.66

Equity raised

92

90.42

83.75

83.93

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.67

14.63

27.1

13.63

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

84.39

107.24

128.04

114.23

