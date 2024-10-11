Active Clothing Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.07
1.09
4.01
3.51
Depreciation
-3.78
-4.3
-6.43
-5.88
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.23
-0.94
-1.14
Working capital
-4.97
5.11
19.47
10.31
Other operating items
Operating
-8.7
1.66
16.09
6.79
Capital expenditure
0.42
0.53
1.09
9.87
Free cash flow
-8.27
2.19
17.18
16.66
Equity raised
92
90.42
83.75
83.93
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.67
14.63
27.1
13.63
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
84.39
107.24
128.04
114.23
