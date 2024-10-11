Active Clothing Co Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.51
15.51
15.51
15.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.69
48.83
46.59
46.06
Net Worth
69.2
64.34
62.1
61.57
Minority Interest
Debt
92.78
84.55
51.29
57.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
-0.01
0
Total Liabilities
161.98
148.89
113.38
119.39
Fixed Assets
57.54
45.32
31.37
34.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
104.13
103.42
77.75
80.91
Inventories
72.68
65.61
62.03
61.93
Inventory Days
309.05
Sundry Debtors
74.7
47.58
39.02
29.76
Debtor Days
148.51
Other Current Assets
14.9
19.53
8.89
3.55
Sundry Creditors
-45.2
-23.35
-19.91
-12.06
Creditor Days
60.18
Other Current Liabilities
-12.95
-5.95
-12.28
-2.27
Cash
0.31
0.14
4.26
4.42
Total Assets
161.98
148.88
113.38
119.4
