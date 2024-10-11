iifl-logo-icon 1
Active Clothing Co Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

103.3
(1.42%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:23:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

73.14

147.96

154.48

127.35

yoy growth (%)

-50.56

-4.22

21.3

6.13

Raw materials

-46.27

-103.94

-103.31

-86.25

As % of sales

63.27

70.24

66.87

67.72

Employee costs

-11.65

-20.5

-22.18

-16.4

As % of sales

15.93

13.85

14.36

12.88

Other costs

-4.77

-10.35

-12.79

-8.72

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.52

6.99

8.28

6.85

Operating profit

10.43

13.16

16.19

15.96

OPM

14.26

8.89

10.48

12.53

Depreciation

-3.78

-4.3

-6.43

-5.88

Interest expense

-6.87

-8.04

-5.98

-6.69

Other income

0.3

0.28

0.24

0.13

Profit before tax

0.07

1.09

4.01

3.51

Taxes

-0.01

-0.23

-0.94

-1.14

Tax rate

-25.99

-21.3

-23.65

-32.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.05

0.85

3.06

2.37

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.05

0.85

3.06

2.37

yoy growth (%)

-93.58

-71.98

29.15

47.27

NPM

0.07

0.57

1.98

1.86

