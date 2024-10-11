Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
73.14
147.96
154.48
127.35
yoy growth (%)
-50.56
-4.22
21.3
6.13
Raw materials
-46.27
-103.94
-103.31
-86.25
As % of sales
63.27
70.24
66.87
67.72
Employee costs
-11.65
-20.5
-22.18
-16.4
As % of sales
15.93
13.85
14.36
12.88
Other costs
-4.77
-10.35
-12.79
-8.72
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.52
6.99
8.28
6.85
Operating profit
10.43
13.16
16.19
15.96
OPM
14.26
8.89
10.48
12.53
Depreciation
-3.78
-4.3
-6.43
-5.88
Interest expense
-6.87
-8.04
-5.98
-6.69
Other income
0.3
0.28
0.24
0.13
Profit before tax
0.07
1.09
4.01
3.51
Taxes
-0.01
-0.23
-0.94
-1.14
Tax rate
-25.99
-21.3
-23.65
-32.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.05
0.85
3.06
2.37
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.05
0.85
3.06
2.37
yoy growth (%)
-93.58
-71.98
29.15
47.27
NPM
0.07
0.57
1.98
1.86
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.