To The Members,

Your Directors have great pleasure in presenting the 22nd Annual Report and the Audited Accounts of your Company for the year ended 31st March 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Amount In Lacs)

Particulars Year ended 31st March, 2024 Year ended 31st March, 2023 (a)Turnover 21234.64 20048.80 (b)other income 31.33 35.76 (c) Gross Profit/(Loss) (before depreciation and tax) 1318.14 655.89 Less : Depreciation 727.25 353.26 (d) Net Profit/(Loss) before tax 590.89 302.63 Less : Provision for Tax (including for deferred tax) 104.64 76.64 (e) Net Profit/(Loss) After Tax 486.25 225.99

DIVIDEND

In view of continuous expansion activities, directors do not recommend any dividend.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Company has transferred the profit to the reserves during the financial year.

SHARE CAPITAL

There was no change in the Authorized and Paid up share capital of the Company during the year.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

During the financial year 2023-24 your Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of Sections 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

Your Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint Ventures or Associate Company

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEE OR INVESTMENTS

During the year under review, the Company has not made any Loans, Guarantees or Investments within the meaning of the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The provisions of Companies Act, 2013 regarding Corporate Social Responsibility are not attracted to the company. Therefore Company has not constituted a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

The provisions of a Corporate Social Responsibility shall be complied by the Company as and when applicable.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED DURING THE YEAR

The Company Has Not Material Changes and Commitments Affecting the Financial Position of the Company which have Occurred during the Year.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

The Company has constituted the following committees in compliance with the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations. 1. Audit Committee; 2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee; 3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee and All these Committees have been established as a part of the best corporate governance practices. There have been no instances where the Board has not accepted any recommendation of the aforesaid Committees. The details in respect to the Compositions, Powers, Roles, and Terms of Reference etc. are provided in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Report.

DISCLOSURE RELATING TO REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

As per Annexure attached.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES & RELATED DISCLOSURES

The information required Pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) & 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and forming part of the Directors Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024. Disclosure relating to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as provided in the Annual Report. Having regard to the provision of the first proviso to section 136 (1) of the Act and as advised the Annual Report excluding the aforesaid information is being sent to the Members of the Company. The said information is available for inspection by the Members at the Registered Office of the Company during business hours and any Member interested in obtaining such information may write to the Company Secretary and same will be furnished.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Board of Directors presently consists of 4 (Four) Directors including a 1 (One) Chairman & Managing Director, 1 (One) Non-Executive Director, 2 (Two) Independent Directors

During the year under review Mr. Naval Kishore Gupta, Independent Director and Mr. Kishore Kumar Bajaj, Independent Director are re-appointment for another term of five consecutive years after passing a special resolution in the general meeting..

PENALTIES/PUNISHMENTS/COMPOUNDING OF OFFENCES

During the year, there were no penalties/punishments/compounding offences under the Companies Act, 2013

DECLARATIONS GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

All the Independent Directors have confirmed to the Board that they meet the criteria of independence as specified under Section 149(6) of the Act and that they qualify to be independent directors pursuant to the Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014. They have also confirmed that they meet the requirements of Independent Director‘ as mentioned under Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The confirmations were placed before and noted by the Board.

ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARD S PERFORMANCE

Pursuant to the provisions of companies Act, 2013 and in accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually as well the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration, and Stakeholder Relationship Committee. The directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

A CERTIFICATE FROM COMPANY SECRETARY IN PRACTICE THAT NONE OF THE DIRECTORS ON THE BOARD OF THE COMPANY HAVE BEEN DEBARRED OR DISQUIFIFIED FROM BEING APPOINTED OR CONTINUTING AS DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY BY THE BOARD/MINISTRY OF CORPORATE AFFAIR OR ANY SUCH STATUTORY AUTHORITY.

The Certificate of the Company Secretary in practice is annexed herewith as a part of the report.

BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has adhered to the principles of sound risk management and has a Risk Management Policy in Place. The main objective of this policy is to ensure sustainable business growth with stability and to promote a pro-active approach in reporting, evaluating and resolving risks associated with the business. In order to achieve the key objective, the policy establishes a structured and disciplined approach to Risk Management, in order to guide decisions on risk related issues.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has adequate system of internal control to safeguard and protect from loss, unauthorized use or disposition of its assets. All the transactions are properly authorized, recorded and reported to the Management. The Company is following all the applicable Accounting Standards for properly maintaining the books of accounts and reporting financial statements. The internal auditor of the company checks and verifies the internal control and monitors them in accordance with policy adopted by the company. The Company continues to ensure proper and adequate systems and procedures commensurate with its size and nature of its business.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

Pursuant to Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has a whistle blower policy in place for its Directors and Employees to report concern about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Company‘s code of conduct. The functioning of the vigil mechanism is reviewed by the Audit Committee from time to time. None of the Directors or employees have been denied access to the Audit Committee of the Board. During the year, under review, the Company did not receive any compliant under the said Mechanism.

BOARD MEETINGS

During the year 5 (Five) Board Meetings were held. The provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and listing agreement were adhered to while considering the time gap between the two meetings.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS.

There have been no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and the Company‘s future operations.

ENVIRONMENT & SAFETY:

The Company is very conscious of the need to protect environment. The company is taking all possible steps for safeguarding the environment.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section on 134(3)(c) read with Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors confirm: a) that in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any; b) that such accounting policies as mentioned in Notes to the Financial Statements have been selected and applied consistently and judgment and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the Profits of the Company for the year ended on that date; c) that proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d) that the annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis; e) that proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively; f) that systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arm‘s length basis and were in the ordinary course of the business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the company with Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the company at large. All Related Party Transactions were placed before the Audit Committee & Board for their approval.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

The company had appointed Sethi Poonam & Associates to conduct its secretarial Audit for the financial year March31st, 2024. The Secretarial Auditor has Submitted their report, confirming Compliance by the Company of all the provisions of applicable Corporate laws. The report doesn‘t contain any qualification, reservation, disclaim or adverse remark. The Secretarial Audit Report (in

Form No. MR. 3) is attached as ?Annexure- A to this Report. The board has reappointed Sethi Poonam and Associates, as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for financial year 2024-25.

COST AUDITOR

In terms of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014, the Company is not covered under the purview of Cost Audit.

AUDITORS

The Members of the Company in their Annual General Meeting held on 22.09.2023 had appointed Swarn K Jain & Co, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No: 032917N) as statutory auditors of the Company, to hold office for a period of 5 years from the conclusion of the twenty first Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company till the conclusion of the 26th Annual General Meeting on such remuneration as may be decided by the Board of Directors in consultation with the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

AUDITORS REPORT

The Statutory Auditors of the Company had submitted Auditors‘ Report on the accounts of the

Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. There is no audit qualification reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimer in the said financial statements. The comments in the Auditors‘ Report read with Notes to Accounts are self- explanatory and do not call for any further explanation.

REPORTS ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

The Company is committed to follow the best Corporate Governance practices, including the requirements under the SEBI Listing Regulations and the Board is responsible to ensure the same, from time to time. The Company has duly complied with the Corporate Governance requirements. Further a separate section on Corporate Governance in compliance with the provisions of Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations read with Schedule V of the said regulations alongwith a Certificate from a Practicing Company Secretary confirming that the Company is and has been compliant with the conditions stipulated under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 forms part of the Annual Report.

LISTING OF EQUITY SHARES

The fully paid up Equity Shares 15512215 (face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company are listed on Main Board BSE Limited (BSE), Mumbai and the listing fees for the Financial Year have been duly paid to the Stock Exchanges

CODE OF CONDUCT:

The Board of Directors has approved a Code of Conduct which is applicable to the Members of the Board and all Senior Manager Personnel in the course of day to day business operations of the company. The Company believes in ?Zero Tolerance against bribery, corruption and unethical dealings / behaviors of any form and the Board has laid down the directives to counter such acts. The

Code has been posted on the Company‘s website The Code lays down the standard procedure of business conduct which is expected to be followed by the directors and all Senior Manager Personnel in their business dealings and in particular on matters relating to integrity in the work place, in business practices and in dealing with stakeholders.

DISCLOSURE FOR FRAUD AGAINST THE COMPANY

In term of provision of section 134(3) (a) of the Companies Act, 2013, there were no instances of fraud which are reported by auditors of the company under section 143(12) of the companies act, 2013, to the Audit Committee.

ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE

EARNINGS AND OUTGO

ENERGY CONSERVATION

The prescribed particulars of conservation of energy, technology absorption as stipulated under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. The Company plays a proactive role in the area of energy conservation and significant improvement by continuously improving operating practices and energy conservation.

TECHNOLOGICAL ABSORPTION

Having installed the latest, state-of-art machinery imported from different parts of the world, the research and development department is continuously on a lookout for adapting to latest technology innovation and absorption

FOREIGN EXCHANGE OUTGO AND EARNINGS

FOREIGN OUTGO: Nil

FOREIGN EARNINGS: Rs. 3673.16 Lakhs

ANNUAL RETURN

The Draft of annual Return of the Company has been placed at the website(www.activesourcing.org) of the company pursuant to the provision of section 92 read with rule 12 of the Companies (Management and administration) Rules, 2014

INSURANCE

All the properties of the Company are adequately insured. The Company is also adequately insured for its activities as stock & currency brokers and depository participant.

DISCLOSURE AS PER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013.

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at work place and has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provision of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder. Your Directors further state that as on date there is no case filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors wish to place on record their thanks and gratitude to the Company‘s Bankers, Customers and other Authorities for their support, co-operation, guidance and assistance. The Board is also grateful

to the shareholders for their continued confidence. The Board of Directors takes this opportunity to express their appreciation of the sincere efforts put in by the staff and executives at all the levels and hopes that they would continue their dedicated efforts in the future too.