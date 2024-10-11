Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Active Clothing Co Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to Approve unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30.09.2024 unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

Active Clothing Co Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To transact the following businesses:- 1. To consider and Approve Appointment of Statutory Auditor to fill Casual Vacancy Subject to approval of Shareholders. 2. To consider and approve the Draft Notice of an Extra Ordinary General Meeting and to decide the date Time and Venue of EGM. 3. To Appoint M/s Sethi Poonam & Associates Company Secretaries as a Scrutinizer to ascertain Voting process of Extra ordinary General Meeting of the Company. 4. To discuss any other matter with the approval of the chairman. This is to inform the exchange that the meeting of Board of Director of the M/s Active Clothing Co Limited has been duly convened Meeting on Thursday the 17th October, 2024 at 11:00 A.M at registered office of the company and Concluded at 11:50 AM The Board Transacted following items: 1. Considered and approved the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company and details are under: Day and Date: Monday, 11th November 2024. Time: 11:00 AM Venue: E-225, Phase VIII B, Industrial Area, Mohali. 2. Considered and Approved Appointment of Statutory Auditor to fill Casual Vacancy, Subject to approval of Shareholders. 3. Considered and approved Mrs. Poonam Sethi, Practising Company Secretary Membership No: 33856 and CP No: 21751 as Scrutinizer for Extra Ordinary General meeting. 4. To discuss any other matter with the approval of the chairman. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.10.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 17 Aug 2024

Active Clothing Co Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report alongwith annexure for the year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To Appoint M/s Sethi Poonam & Associates Company Secretaries as a Scrutinizer to ascertain Voting process of 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company 3. TO approve the draft notice of 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) and to decide the date time and Venue of the AGM 4. To Consider and Fix Book Closure Date for the purpose of 22nd Annual General Meeting 5. To Increase in Authorized Capital of the company and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the company; 6. To approve Increase of Borrowing Powers of the Company Under Section 180 (1) (C ) Of The Companies Act 2013 7. To discuss any other matter with the approval of the chairman. 1. Considered and approved the Notice of 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company and details are under: Day and Date: Wednesday, 18th September 2024. Time: 3:00 P.M. Venue: E-225, Phase VIII B, Industrial Area, Mohali and To approve Annual Report, Book Closure Dates, Increase in Authorized Capital of the company and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the company and approve Increase of Borrowing Powers of the Company Under Section 180 (1) (C) ) Of The Companies Act, 2013 Approved to increase in the Authorized capital of the Company and consequent alteration of Capital Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company relating to authorized capital of the company, subject to the approval of shareholders at 22nd Annual General meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Active Clothing Co Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve an Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 together with the Limited Review Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. To discuss any other matter with the approval of the chairman. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Active Clothing Co Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting to approved the Audited standalone financial results for the Quarter ended and year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024