Active Clothing Co Ltd EGM

141.35
(-3.25%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Active Clothing CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM17 Oct 202411 Nov 2024
This is to inform the exchange that the meeting of Board of Director of the M/s Active Clothing Co Limited has been duly convened Meeting on Thursday the 17th October, 2024 at 11:00 A.M at registered office of the company and Concluded at 11:50 AM The Board Transacted following items: 1. Considered and approved the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company and details are under: Day and Date: Monday, 11th November 2024. Time: 11:00 AM Venue: E-225, Phase VIII B, Industrial Area, Mohali. 2. Considered and Approved Appointment of Statutory Auditor to fill Casual Vacancy, Subject to approval of Shareholders. 3. Considered and approved Mrs. Poonam Sethi, Practising Company Secretary Membership No: 33856 and CP No: 21751 as Scrutinizer for Extra Ordinary General meeting. 4. To discuss any other matter with the approval of the chairman. outcome of Extra ordinary General Meeting Voting of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Dated: 11.11.2024 Appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company to Fill casual Vacancy in Extra Ordinary General Meeting Dated: 11.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Active Clothing: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Read More
Read More

