Active Clothing Co Ltd Summary

Active Clothing Co Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Active Clothing Co Private Limited on February 2, 2002. Further, the Company was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company on December 29, 2017 and the name of the company was changed to Active Clothing Co Limited. Active Clothing offers one-stop-solution to its customers providing them design, development, sourcing, manufacturing and retail at one door making it possible to outgrow new innovations and possibilities in its product. It is an integrated apparel manufacturer with the comprehensive capability to design and manufacture high quality readymade garments with a competitive price. Right since the inception, Active became a part of the apparel manufacturing industry of India. The Company which initially started with a team of only 10 employees today employs about 1000 employees.The Company produce various kinds of garments in various styles across three categories which include flat knit sweaters, outwear jackets, circular knit t-shirts, sweatshirts, joggers for both men, women, kids and babywear. It is a distributor for international brands such as Levis, Celios, Pepe Jeans, Arvind owned licensee brands Ed Hardy, Flying Machine. It is one of the key manufacturers and distributors of winter wear and summer wear products of Levis where the price tickets carrying the Logo of goods contains Marketed by Levis India Pvt Ltd. & manufactured by Active Clothing Co. Ltd.The Company is associated with the worlds best big companies like Stoll, Shima Seiki, Fukhuhara, Juki etc. for latest garment technologies to manufacture quality products. It has entered into an agreement with STOLL from Germany and purchased state of art technology computerized knitting machines, for further expansion of its capacity.It has installed fully fashioned computerized machines of Shima Seiki and Stoll of 5gg, 7gg, 10gg, 12gg and 14gg and multigauge garmentsmaking the Company one of the largest sweater manufacturing facility in India. The Companys facilities are equipped with modern laundry, garment printing, computerized embroidery machines, quilting and laser cutting provisions.The Company was contracted by Levis for summer wear (T - Shirts) in addition to winter wear in year 2015. In 2016, it commissioned state of art fully legal and social compliant manufacturing unit to manufacture diverse products.In March 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 40,86,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds aggregating Rs 27 Crore.