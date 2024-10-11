Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024, along with the Notice of 22nd Annual General Meeting, dispatched to the members. The Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 18th day of September, 2024 at 3:00 P.M at Registered office of the Company E225, Phase-8 B, Focal Point, Mohali-160055. 1. Considered and approved the Notice of 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company and details are under: Day and Date: Wednesday, 18th September 2024. Time: 3:00 P.M. Venue: E-225, Phase VIII B, Industrial Area, Mohali and To approve Annual Report, Book Closure Dates, Increase in Authorized Capital of the company and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the company and approve Increase of Borrowing Powers of the Company Under Section 180 (1) (C) ) Of The Companies Act, 2013 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024) proceeding of annual general meeting dated : 18.09.24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report of Voting Results of 22nd Annual General Meeting of Active Clothing Co Limited Disclosure under Regulation 30 to increase in Authorized Share Capital and increase in Borrowing Power of the Company approved in 22nd AGM held on 18.09.2024 of Active Clothing Co Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)