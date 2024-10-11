iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Active Clothing Co Ltd AGM

121.15
(1.47%)
Jan 15, 2025|09:57:00 AM

Active Clothing CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM18 Sep 202425 Aug 2024
Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024, along with the Notice of 22nd Annual General Meeting, dispatched to the members. The Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 18th day of September, 2024 at 3:00 P.M at Registered office of the Company E225, Phase-8 B, Focal Point, Mohali-160055. 1. Considered and approved the Notice of 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company and details are under: Day and Date: Wednesday, 18th September 2024. Time: 3:00 P.M. Venue: E-225, Phase VIII B, Industrial Area, Mohali and To approve Annual Report, Book Closure Dates, Increase in Authorized Capital of the company and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the company and approve Increase of Borrowing Powers of the Company Under Section 180 (1) (C) ) Of The Companies Act, 2013 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024) proceeding of annual general meeting dated : 18.09.24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report of Voting Results of 22nd Annual General Meeting of Active Clothing Co Limited Disclosure under Regulation 30 to increase in Authorized Share Capital and increase in Borrowing Power of the Company approved in 22nd AGM held on 18.09.2024 of Active Clothing Co Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)

Active Clothing: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Active Clothing Co Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.