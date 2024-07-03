Addi Industries Ltd Summary

Addi Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a public limited company in the State of Gujarat on May 03, 1994 with the name JRC Finvest Limited. The Company was renamed to Aadi Industries Limited on April 1, 2008.The Company is presently engaged in the trading of plastic products and in process of setting up facilities for manufacturing of tarpaulins and plastic bags. The company commenced its commercial operations in the year 1994 in the field of leasing, hire purchasing, bills discounting, short term lending and also to act as an investment Banking and advisory and consultancy services. In September 26, 1997, the company had approved the adoption of activities related to Manufacturing and Marketing of Various kinds of Electric instruments, Components, ferrite rods, hard and soft ferrites capacitors, rectifiers, integrated circuits, printed circuit boards and Computer, Mini computers and compounds vide special resolution. In November 25, 1997, the name of the company was changed from JRC Finvest Limited to JRC Industries Limited. During the year 1987-1988, Addi Worsted Limited, Addi Fashions Private Limited and Addi Woollens Limited amalgamated with the company. During the year 1899-1990, the company expanded the worsted yarn plant from its existing capacity of 2400 spindles to 6000 spindles. During the year 1991-1992, the company installed Woollen, Cotton Knitting & Cotton Knitting & Dyeing Plant. During the year 1994-1995, the company successfully established its export market to USA and other countries. During the year 1995-1996, the company commissioned its Cotton Spinning Unit at Sikandrabad. During the year 2000-2001, the company made a niche in fine quality and excellence of its products in the international markets. During the year 2003-2004, the company entered into domestic market with opening of three retail outlets. During the year, the company constantly upgrades its machinery and equipment, besides expansion and diversification of its plants and its products. During the year 2006-2007, the company expanded its domestic market gradually by opening more retail outlets, including franchisees, & new and diversified product lines are continuously being added in the domestic retail marketing, keeping in view the market requirements. During the year 2008-2009, the exports of readymade garments surge forward.