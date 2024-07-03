SectorTextiles
Open₹41.89
Prev. Close₹41.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.48
Day's High₹41.99
Day's Low₹40.21
52 Week's High₹70.68
52 Week's Low₹37.65
Book Value₹71.69
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)43.53
P/E9.98
EPS4.16
Divi. Yield3.01
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
70.48
67.31
50.38
13.1
Net Worth
75.88
72.71
55.78
18.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0.15
0.17
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-10.31
-15.17
Raw materials
0
0
-0.13
-0.17
As % of sales
0
0
88.91
100.34
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.32
-0.38
-0.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.46
-0.96
0.28
1.08
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.2
-0.34
-0.43
Tax paid
1.45
0.11
-0.05
-0.2
Working capital
-5.12
-1.33
0.63
0.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-10.31
-15.17
Op profit growth
-60.84
103.61
4.7
-31.36
EBIT growth
-51.83
-444.11
-74.23
37.32
Net profit growth
-220.3
-453.6
-62.45
-28.41
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.43
22.35
48.81
0.56
1.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
C L Jain
Non Executive Director
Hari Bansal
Independent Director
Kusum Chopra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Taranjeet Kaur
Independent Director
Achal Kapoor
Independent Director
Subrata Panda
Independent Director
Apra Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Addi Industries Ltd
Summary
Addi Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a public limited company in the State of Gujarat on May 03, 1994 with the name JRC Finvest Limited. The Company was renamed to Aadi Industries Limited on April 1, 2008.The Company is presently engaged in the trading of plastic products and in process of setting up facilities for manufacturing of tarpaulins and plastic bags. The company commenced its commercial operations in the year 1994 in the field of leasing, hire purchasing, bills discounting, short term lending and also to act as an investment Banking and advisory and consultancy services. In September 26, 1997, the company had approved the adoption of activities related to Manufacturing and Marketing of Various kinds of Electric instruments, Components, ferrite rods, hard and soft ferrites capacitors, rectifiers, integrated circuits, printed circuit boards and Computer, Mini computers and compounds vide special resolution. In November 25, 1997, the name of the company was changed from JRC Finvest Limited to JRC Industries Limited. During the year 1987-1988, Addi Worsted Limited, Addi Fashions Private Limited and Addi Woollens Limited amalgamated with the company. During the year 1899-1990, the company expanded the worsted yarn plant from its existing capacity of 2400 spindles to 6000 spindles. During the year 1991-1992, the company installed Woollen, Cotton Knitting & Cotton Knitting & Dyeing Plant. During the year 1994-1995, the company successfully established its
Read More
The Addi Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40.32 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Addi Industries Ltd is ₹43.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Addi Industries Ltd is 9.98 and 0.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Addi Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Addi Industries Ltd is ₹37.65 and ₹70.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Addi Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.01%, 3 Years at 2.24%, 1 Year at -18.72%, 6 Month at -20.22%, 3 Month at -8.41% and 1 Month at 1.94%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.