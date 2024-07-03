iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Addi Industries Ltd Share Price

40.32
(-2.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41.89
  • Day's High41.99
  • 52 Wk High70.68
  • Prev. Close41.52
  • Day's Low40.21
  • 52 Wk Low 37.65
  • Turnover (lac)0.48
  • P/E9.98
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value71.69
  • EPS4.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)43.53
  • Div. Yield3.01
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Addi Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

41.89

Prev. Close

41.52

Turnover(Lac.)

0.48

Day's High

41.99

Day's Low

40.21

52 Week's High

70.68

52 Week's Low

37.65

Book Value

71.69

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

43.53

P/E

9.98

EPS

4.16

Divi. Yield

3.01

Addi Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.25

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Addi Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Addi Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.26%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 25.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Addi Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

70.48

67.31

50.38

13.1

Net Worth

75.88

72.71

55.78

18.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0.15

0.17

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-10.31

-15.17

Raw materials

0

0

-0.13

-0.17

As % of sales

0

0

88.91

100.34

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.32

-0.38

-0.35

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.46

-0.96

0.28

1.08

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.2

-0.34

-0.43

Tax paid

1.45

0.11

-0.05

-0.2

Working capital

-5.12

-1.33

0.63

0.59

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-10.31

-15.17

Op profit growth

-60.84

103.61

4.7

-31.36

EBIT growth

-51.83

-444.11

-74.23

37.32

Net profit growth

-220.3

-453.6

-62.45

-28.41

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.43

22.35

48.81

0.56

1.05

View Annually Results

Addi Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Addi Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

C L Jain

Non Executive Director

Hari Bansal

Independent Director

Kusum Chopra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Taranjeet Kaur

Independent Director

Achal Kapoor

Independent Director

Subrata Panda

Independent Director

Apra Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Addi Industries Ltd

Summary

Addi Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a public limited company in the State of Gujarat on May 03, 1994 with the name JRC Finvest Limited. The Company was renamed to Aadi Industries Limited on April 1, 2008.The Company is presently engaged in the trading of plastic products and in process of setting up facilities for manufacturing of tarpaulins and plastic bags. The company commenced its commercial operations in the year 1994 in the field of leasing, hire purchasing, bills discounting, short term lending and also to act as an investment Banking and advisory and consultancy services. In September 26, 1997, the company had approved the adoption of activities related to Manufacturing and Marketing of Various kinds of Electric instruments, Components, ferrite rods, hard and soft ferrites capacitors, rectifiers, integrated circuits, printed circuit boards and Computer, Mini computers and compounds vide special resolution. In November 25, 1997, the name of the company was changed from JRC Finvest Limited to JRC Industries Limited. During the year 1987-1988, Addi Worsted Limited, Addi Fashions Private Limited and Addi Woollens Limited amalgamated with the company. During the year 1899-1990, the company expanded the worsted yarn plant from its existing capacity of 2400 spindles to 6000 spindles. During the year 1991-1992, the company installed Woollen, Cotton Knitting & Cotton Knitting & Dyeing Plant. During the year 1994-1995, the company successfully established its
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Addi Industries Ltd share price today?

The Addi Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of Addi Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Addi Industries Ltd is ₹43.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Addi Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Addi Industries Ltd is 9.98 and 0.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Addi Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Addi Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Addi Industries Ltd is ₹37.65 and ₹70.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Addi Industries Ltd?

Addi Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.01%, 3 Years at 2.24%, 1 Year at -18.72%, 6 Month at -20.22%, 3 Month at -8.41% and 1 Month at 1.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Addi Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Addi Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.27 %
Institutions - 0.11 %
Public - 25.63 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Addi Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.