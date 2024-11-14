iifl-logo-icon 1
Addi Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Addi Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
ADDI INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for consideration of Unaudited financial results(standalone and consolidated) for the Quarter ended September 30 2024 to be held on 14.11.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday 14.11.2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI(Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for financial results for Second Quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
ADDI INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider approve Un-audited Financial results of Company both standalone and consolidated basis for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and to consider declaration of final dividend for the year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.08.24 Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
ADDI INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 29th May 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting along with Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
ADDI INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company both standalone and consolidated basis for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are forwarding herewith copy of Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 duly approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 07th February, 2024. Further, the Statutory Auditors of the Company have carried out Limited Review of the above results and the Limited Review Report is attached for your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024)

