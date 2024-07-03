Addi Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.01
21.25
48.04
0.29
0.77
Total Income
4.01
21.25
48.04
0.29
0.77
Total Expenditure
0.67
0.76
2.56
0.41
0.51
PBIDT
3.34
20.48
45.48
-0.12
0.26
Interest
0.02
0
0
0
0
PBDT
3.33
20.48
45.48
-0.12
0.26
Depreciation
0.1
0.07
0.1
0.15
0.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.76
2.82
8.32
0
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
1.31
1.03
-0.02
-0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
2.46
16.28
36.03
-0.25
0.19
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.46
16.28
36.03
-0.25
0.19
Extra-ordinary Items
0
14.59
37.17
0.01
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.46
1.69
-1.14
-0.26
0.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.28
15.08
34.41
-0.21
0.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.