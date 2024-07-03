iifl-logo-icon 1
Addi Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

40.4
(-0.98%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.01

21.25

48.04

0.29

0.77

Total Income

4.01

21.25

48.04

0.29

0.77

Total Expenditure

0.67

0.76

2.56

0.41

0.51

PBIDT

3.34

20.48

45.48

-0.12

0.26

Interest

0.02

0

0

0

0

PBDT

3.33

20.48

45.48

-0.12

0.26

Depreciation

0.1

0.07

0.1

0.15

0.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.76

2.82

8.32

0

0.01

Deferred Tax

0

1.31

1.03

-0.02

-0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

2.46

16.28

36.03

-0.25

0.19

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.46

16.28

36.03

-0.25

0.19

Extra-ordinary Items

0

14.59

37.17

0.01

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.46

1.69

-1.14

-0.26

0.19

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.28

15.08

34.41

-0.21

0.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.4

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PATM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

