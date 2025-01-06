iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Addi Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

41.39
(-0.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Addi Industries Ltd

Addi Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.46

-0.96

0.28

1.08

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.2

-0.34

-0.43

Tax paid

1.45

0.11

-0.05

-0.2

Working capital

-5.12

-1.33

0.63

0.59

Other operating items

Operating

-4.32

-2.39

0.51

1.04

Capital expenditure

-1.36

-2.96

-0.09

-1.76

Free cash flow

-5.68

-5.35

0.41

-0.71

Equity raised

24.13

27.48

28.65

27.37

Investing

-0.02

-0.97

0

0.38

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

18.42

21.16

29.07

27.04

Addi Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Addi Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.