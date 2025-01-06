Addi Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.46
-0.96
0.28
1.08
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.2
-0.34
-0.43
Tax paid
1.45
0.11
-0.05
-0.2
Working capital
-5.12
-1.33
0.63
0.59
Other operating items
Operating
-4.32
-2.39
0.51
1.04
Capital expenditure
-1.36
-2.96
-0.09
-1.76
Free cash flow
-5.68
-5.35
0.41
-0.71
Equity raised
24.13
27.48
28.65
27.37
Investing
-0.02
-0.97
0
0.38
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
18.42
21.16
29.07
27.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.