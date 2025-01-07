iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Addi Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

40.03
(-1.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:39:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Addi Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0.15

0.17

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-10.31

-15.17

Raw materials

0

0

-0.13

-0.17

As % of sales

0

0

88.91

100.34

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.32

-0.38

-0.35

As % of sales

0

0

251.99

207.71

Other costs

-0.42

-1.35

-0.45

-0.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

300.71

255.86

Operating profit

-0.65

-1.68

-0.82

-0.78

OPM

0

0

-541.62

-463.92

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.2

-0.34

-0.43

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.39

0.92

1.44

2.3

Profit before tax

-0.46

-0.96

0.28

1.08

Taxes

1.45

0.11

-0.05

-0.2

Tax rate

-313.32

-11.43

-19.15

-18.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.99

-0.85

0.22

0.88

Exceptional items

0.03

0

0.01

-0.24

Net profit

1.02

-0.85

0.24

0.64

yoy growth (%)

-220.3

-453.6

-62.45

-28.41

NPM

0

0

158.47

378.59

Addi Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Addi Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.