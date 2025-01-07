Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0.15
0.17
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-10.31
-15.17
Raw materials
0
0
-0.13
-0.17
As % of sales
0
0
88.91
100.34
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.32
-0.38
-0.35
As % of sales
0
0
251.99
207.71
Other costs
-0.42
-1.35
-0.45
-0.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
300.71
255.86
Operating profit
-0.65
-1.68
-0.82
-0.78
OPM
0
0
-541.62
-463.92
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.2
-0.34
-0.43
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.39
0.92
1.44
2.3
Profit before tax
-0.46
-0.96
0.28
1.08
Taxes
1.45
0.11
-0.05
-0.2
Tax rate
-313.32
-11.43
-19.15
-18.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.99
-0.85
0.22
0.88
Exceptional items
0.03
0
0.01
-0.24
Net profit
1.02
-0.85
0.24
0.64
yoy growth (%)
-220.3
-453.6
-62.45
-28.41
NPM
0
0
158.47
378.59
