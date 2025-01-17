iifl-logo-icon 1
Addi Industries Ltd Key Ratios

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-10.31

-15.17

Op profit growth

-60.76

102.81

5.03

-31.36

EBIT growth

-59.87

-317.79

-67.59

34.21

Net profit growth

-255.12

-315.11

-53.64

-25.19

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

-544.39

-464.81

EBIT margin

0

0

252.48

698.72

Net profit margin

0

0

224.86

435.07

RoCE

-1.75

-4.23

1.85

5.86

RoNW

1.5

-0.94

0.41

0.92

RoA

1.49

-0.93

0.41

0.91

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.06

-0.68

0.32

0.69

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.87

-0.87

4.92

0.28

Book value per share

18.18

17.12

19.13

18.81

Valuation ratios

P/E

4.23

-10.44

21.87

11.15

P/CEPS

5.13

-8.1

1,42,104.92

26.88

P/B

0.24

0.41

0.36

0.4

EV/EBIDTA

29.35

-4.3

3.65

2.03

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-428.89

-12.13

-14.88

-17.23

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

119.6

150.16

Inventory days

0

0

131.56

182.34

Creditor days

-35.89

-29.24

-53.82

-51.27

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

-10,916.8

Net debt / equity

-0.45

-0.26

-0.23

-0.24

Net debt / op. profit

13.4

2.93

5.89

6.34

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-88.91

-100.34

Employee costs

0

0

-251.99

-207.71

Other costs

0

0

-303.48

-256.75

