|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-10.31
-15.17
Op profit growth
-60.76
102.81
5.03
-31.36
EBIT growth
-59.87
-317.79
-67.59
34.21
Net profit growth
-255.12
-315.11
-53.64
-25.19
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
-544.39
-464.81
EBIT margin
0
0
252.48
698.72
Net profit margin
0
0
224.86
435.07
RoCE
-1.75
-4.23
1.85
5.86
RoNW
1.5
-0.94
0.41
0.92
RoA
1.49
-0.93
0.41
0.91
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.06
-0.68
0.32
0.69
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.87
-0.87
4.92
0.28
Book value per share
18.18
17.12
19.13
18.81
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.23
-10.44
21.87
11.15
P/CEPS
5.13
-8.1
1,42,104.92
26.88
P/B
0.24
0.41
0.36
0.4
EV/EBIDTA
29.35
-4.3
3.65
2.03
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-428.89
-12.13
-14.88
-17.23
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
119.6
150.16
Inventory days
0
0
131.56
182.34
Creditor days
-35.89
-29.24
-53.82
-51.27
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
-10,916.8
Net debt / equity
-0.45
-0.26
-0.23
-0.24
Net debt / op. profit
13.4
2.93
5.89
6.34
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-88.91
-100.34
Employee costs
0
0
-251.99
-207.71
Other costs
0
0
-303.48
-256.75
