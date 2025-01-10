Dear Members

Your Directors take immense pleasure in presenting the 42nd Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) showing the financial position of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Financial Results The performance of your Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is summarized below: (Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated Current year 31-03-2024 Previous year 31-03-2023 Current year 31-03-2024 Previous year 31-03-2023 Turnover & other Income (incl. Exports) 726.89 391.94 742.64 405.12 Gross Profit before financial exp. & depreciation 633.32 304.62 648.81 317.18 Less: Finance Cost 1.91 1.39 1.91 1.39 Less: Depreciation 13.93 13.79 13.93 13.79 Exceptional Items - 1829.56 - 1829.56 Net Profit/(Loss) before Tax 617.48 2119.00 632.97 2131.89 Less: Provision for Taxation 75.73 290.90 77.92 291.81 Less: Income Tax adj. for earlier years 13.71 5.44 13.71 5.44 Less: Adj. for deferred tax 74.72 130.59 74.72 130.59 Mat credit entitlement - - - - Net Profit (Loss) after tax 453.32 1692.68 466.62 1704.05 Add: Amount b/f from last year 5354.03 3661.44 5487.47 3783.52 Impact of carrying amount of asset Where remaining useful life is Nil - - - - Other comprehensive Income (1.20) (0.09) (1.20) (0.09) Balance transferred to Balance Sheet 5806.15 5354.03 5952.89 5487.47

Indian Accounting Standards

The Financial Statements for the year ended on March 31, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act?) and other recognized accounting practices and policies to the extent applicable. Dividend Pursuant to the Requirements of Regulation 43A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘the Listing Regulations?), the Company has formulated its Dividend Distribution Policy, the details of which are available on the Company?s website at www.addiindustries.com. After considering the Company?s financials, the Board of Directors of your Company is pleased to recommend a Dividend of Rs. 1.25 (One Rupee 25 Paisa) (previous year Rs. 1.25) per equity share of face value Rs. 5/- each (i.e. 25%) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 in consonance with the Companys Dividend Distribution Policy. The payment of Dividend shall be subject to deduction of applicable Tax at source as per the prescribed rate under Income Tax Act, 1961 and relevant rules framed thereunder. The dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors, if approved by the members, would be paid to those members whose name appear in the register of members/register of beneficial owners as per the data made available by the depositories as on the Record Date mentioned in the Notice convening the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Transfer to Reserve

The Company has not transferred any amount to the general reserves during the current financial year. Share Capital During the year under review there were no changes in the capital structure of the Company. Operations

The Company has added a new line of business of real estate to diversify the income source of the Company and to strengthen its capital base and balance sheet to augment the long-term resources for meeting funds requirements of its business activities. However the Company still exploring market to invest in real estate. Future Business Prospects The Board of Directors have been exploring and assessing various available business propositionsfor diversification including, inter-alia, the manufacturing of Woven Garments, for better prospects, and for augmenting the resources & the profitability of the Company. The Directors are hopeful of improved working results in the ensuing period. The Company will continue to explore various options to strengthen its capital base and balance sheet to augment the long-term resources for meeting funds requirements of its business activities, the future growth opportunities, general corporate purposes and other purposes. Strict monitoring is being done to cut down costs and overheads wherever feasible to make the product more price competitive. The Company is also exploring market to get business in other areas also. Technology upgradation, modernisation-cum-diversification The Company has not incurred any expenditure on technology upgradation & modernization of machinery and equipment during the year under report and during the preceding year. Finances Your Company continues to have the support of its Bankers, Punjab National Bank and HDFC Bank Limited, for the working capital requirements commensurate with its business activities on need basis. Deposits During the year under review, your Company has not accepted any public deposits within the meaning of Section(s) 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 and as such no amount on account of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the Balance Sheet. Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments The Company has not given any loans or guarantees covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act. The details of the investments made by Company are given in the notes to the financial statements. Internal Financial Control Systems and their adequacy The Company has an internal control system, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The scope and authority of the internal audit function is defined in the Internal Audit Manual. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the internal audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board and to the Managing Director. Rajeev Shagun Gupta & Co were appointed as Internal Auditors for a term of 5 years in terms of Section 138 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015 monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies of the Company. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and recommendations, if any, along with corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board. Directors and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) Appointment and Re-appointment of Directors: As per the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Chaman Lal Jain, Director, retires by rotation at the ensuing 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) and is eligible for re-appointment. Board of Directors recommends his re-appointment.

The Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Achal Kapoor and Mr. Subrata Panda w.e.f. August 11, 2023 as additional Director (non-executive and independent) of the Company. They have been appointed as Independent Director in 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for a period of five year with effect from August 11, 2023 till August 10, 2028. The Board of Directors appointed Ms. Apra Sharma w.e.f. August 13, 2024 as an Additional Director (Non-Executive and Independent) of the Company. Resignation of Directors: Mr. Vishnu Bhagwan Agarwal and Mr. Bijoy Kumar Behera Ceased to be Non-Executive and Independent Directors of the Company upon completion of tenure at the close of business hours on March 31, 2024 The Board appreciates their period of directorship in the company. The Board of Directors places on record its deep sense of appreciation for the valuable contributions and guidance provided by Mr. Vishnu Bhagwan Agarwal and Mr. Bijoy kumar Behera during their tenure as Non-Executive and Independent Directors of the Company. Key Managerial Personnel: As on 31st March 2024, Mr. Chaman Lal Jain, Managing Director, Mr. Atul Jain, Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Taranjeet Kaur, Company Secretary are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. There was no change in the compositions of KMP during the period under review. Declaration by Independent Director In accordance with Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, all Independent Directors have from time to time submitted declarations confirming that they meet the criteria as mentioned in Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations and Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Independent Directors have also individually and severally confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence. Further, the Board after taking these declarations/disclosures on record and acknowledging the veracity of the same, opined that the Independent Directors of the Company are persons of integrity and possess the relevant expertise and experience (including the proficiency), fulfills the conditions specified in the Listing Regulations and the Companies Act, 2013 for appointment of Independent Directors and are independent of the Management. Board Evaluation Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the requirements of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the various Committees. The evaluation process focused on various aspects of the Board and Committees functioning such as composition of the Board and Committees, experience and competencies, performance of specific duties and obligations, governance issues etc. Separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors on parameters such as attendance, contribution and independent judgment. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process. Board Diversity The Company recognizes the importance and benefits of having the diverse Board to enhance quality of its performance. The Company believes that a diverse Board will enhance the quality of the decisions made by the Board by utilizing the different skills, qualification, professional experience, gender, knowledge etc. of the members of the Board, necessary for achieving sustainable and balanced growth of the Company. The Board of Directors on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has adopted a Policy on Diversity of Board of Directors in terms of Regulation 19 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Nomination and Remuneration Policy The Board on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), Senior Management and their remuneration. The brief detail of the Policy is stated in the Corporate Governance Report.

Committees of the Board

As on 31st March, 2024, the Board has Three (3) committees namely, Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee. A detailed note on the composition of the Committees is provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms an integral part of the Board?s Report. Number of Meeting(s) of the Board and Committees A Calendar of Meetings is prepared and circulated in advance to the Directors. During the year four (4) Board Meetings and four (4) Audit Committee Meetings were convened and held. The details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the CompaniesAct, 2013. During the year under review one of each meetings of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee have been held, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report. Directors? Responsibility Statement In terms of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the directors would like to state that: i) Inthe preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; ii) The directors have selected such accounting policies and have applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for the year under review; iii) The directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting any fraud or other irregularities; iv) The directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; v) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and vi) The directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system were adequate and operating effectively. Related party transactions All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arm?s length basis and were in the ordinary course of the business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with the Company at large. Accordingly, no transactions are being reported in Form AOC-2 in terms of Section 134 of the Act read with rules made thereunder. The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, has approved a Policy to regulate transactions between the Company and its Related Parties, in compliance with the applicable provisions of the CompaniesAct, 2013, the Rules made there under and Regulation 23 of the SEBI (Listing Obligationsand Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 . The Policy on Related Party Transactions has been suitably formulated as per the applicable provisions of the CompaniesAct, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, has been uploaded on the Company?s website. There were no materially significant Related Party transactions during the year under review. Material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year and the date of the report There are no other material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year and the date of this Report. Code of Conduct The Board of Directors has approved a Code of Conduct which is applicable to the Members of the Board and all employees in the course of day to day business operations of the Company. The Company believes in “Zero Tolerance” against bribery, corruption and unethical dealings/behaviors of any form. The Code lays down the standard procedure of business conduct which is expected to be followed by the Directors and the designated employees in their business dealings and in particular on matters relating to integrity at the work place, in business practices and in dealing with stakeholders. The Code gives guidance through examples on the expected behavior from an employee in a given situation and the reporting structure. All the Board Members and the Senior Management personnel have confirmed compliance with the Code. Vigil Mechanism/Mhistle Blower Policy In terms of the provisions of Section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 22 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The Company has a vigil mechanism policy to deal with the instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any. In staying true to our values of strength, performance and passion and in line with our vision of being one of the Companies, having highest standards of Corporate Governance and stakeholder responsibility. The periodic report for any instance is to be reported before the Audit Committee. Risk Management Policy The Company has a judicious risk management policy, strong systems, constant monitoring of various risk factors and a focus on greater market penetration that continue to guide its business strategy. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) As per the provision of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, every Company having net worth of Rs. 500 Crore or more, or Turnover of Rs. 1000 Crore or more or a Net Profit of Rs. 5 Crore or more during the immediately preceding financial years is required to spent in every financial year, at least two percent (2%) of the average net profits made during the three immediately preceding financial year, in pursuance of the CSR Policy. The Companys profit exceeds the above limit of Rs. 5 Crore for the financial year ended 31st March 2023. As per provisions of the Section 135, the CSR committee is not required to be constituted and the duties of the of CSR committee to be discharged by the Board of Directors of the company. However as per Section 198 of the Companies Act 2013, the Company is not falling under the criteria of spending expenditure as per section 135 of the Act. Prevention of Insider Trading The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for prevention of insider trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Company?s shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code. All Board members and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code. Preservation of Documents & Archival Policy In terms of Regulation 9 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors has adopted a Policy for Preservation of Documents & Archival thereof, classifying them in two categories as follows: a) documents whose preservation shall be permanent in nature; b) documents with preservation period of not less than eight years after completion of the relevant transactions. Details of significant & material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals During the year under review, there were no material and significant orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and the Company?s operations in future. Secretarial Auditor As required under Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of managerial Personnel) Rules, 2015 the Company had appointed Ms. Jyoti Sharma, Company Secretary in practice of JVS & Associates to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is annexed as Annexure-A. Statutory Auditors M/s. B.R Gupta & Co., Chartered Accountants, were appointed at the 40th Annual general Meeting of the company held on 30th September, 2022 for a period of five consecutive years to hold office until conclusion of the 45th AGM to be held in the Calendar year 2027. The Auditors have confirmed that they are not disqualified from continuing as Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Auditor?s Report/Secretarial Audit Report

The observation made in the Auditors? Report read together with relevant notes thereon are self-explanatory and hence do not call for any further comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013. Frauds reported by Auditor?s under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 During the year under review, no instances of fraud were reported by the statutory auditors under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed thereunder either to the Company or to the Central Government. Annual Return A copy of the Annual Return of the Company prepared in accordance with Section 92(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 11 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 is placed on website of the Company in pursuance to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the same can be accessed, http:// www.addiindustries.com/ Subsidiary Company During the year under review, Aum Texfab Private Limited continues to be a Subsidiary of the Company and the contribution of the said Subsidiary Company was insignificant. The consolidated financial statements of the Company and its above said subsidiary form part of the Annual Report. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 129(3) of the Act, a statement containing the salient features of financial statements of the Company?s subsidiaries in Form AOC-1 is attached to the financial statements of the Company as Annexure-B. The Financial Statements of the Subsidiary Company will be made available upon request by any Member of the Company interested in obtaining the same. The Financial Statements of the Subsidiary Company will also be kept for inspection by any Member of the Company at its Registered Office. Further, pursuant to provisions of Section 136 of the Act, the financial statements, including Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company along with relevant documents and separate audited accounts in respect of Subsidiaries and Associate, are available on the website of the Company at www.addiindustries.com. The Board of Directors has approved a Policy for Determining Material Subsidiaries in compliance with the provisions of Regulation 16 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Policy for Determining Material Subsidiary has been suitably formulated as per the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time. Consolidated Financial Statements As stipulated by Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has prepared Consolidated Financial Statement in accordance with the applicable accounting standards as prescribed under the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 of the CompaniesAct, 2013 (“the Act”). The Consolidated Financial Statement reflects the results of the Company and that of its subsidiary and associates. As required under Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, the Audited Consolidated Financial Statement together with the Independent Auditors? Report thereon is annexed and forms part of this Report. The summarized Consolidated Financial Statement is provided above in point No.1 of this Report. Management Discussion & Analysis In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Regulations, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report is given in the “Annexure C”, forming part of this Report. Corporate Governance Your Company believes in conducting its affairs in a fair, transparent and professional manner and maintaining the good ethical standards, transparency and accountability in its dealings with all its constituents. As required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a detailed report on Corporate Governance along with the Auditors? Certificate thereon forms part of this report as “Annexure D”. Particulars of Employees There was no employee who was in receipt of remuneration for the financial year under report in the aggregate of more than Rs. One Crore Two Lakhs per annum, if employed throughout the year or Rs. Eight Lakhs Fifty Thousand per month, if employed for part of the financial year, within the meaning of Section 197 read with rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

The information required pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company, is annexed to this Report as Annexure-E. Energy Conservation, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings & Outgo Conservation of Energy which is not furnished as the relative rule is not applicable to your company. There is no information to be furnished regarding Technology Absorption as your company has not undertaken any research and development activity in any manufacturing activity nor any specific technology is obtained from any external sources which needs to be absorbed or adapted. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo The Foreign Exchange earned in terms of actual inflows during the year and the Foreign Exchange outgo during the year in terms of actual outflows is as follows: Foreign Exchange Inflows : NIL

Foreign Exchange Outflows : NIL

Disclosures under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013: During the year under review, no complaints were received from any employee and hence, no action was required to be taken by the Company in accordance with the provisions of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder and no complaints are outstanding as at 31st March, 2024. Details of Application Made or Any Proceeding Pending under The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year along with their status as at the end of the Financial Year No such application filed/ pending during the period under review. Details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof No such event occurred during the year under review. Maintenance of cost records as specified by the central government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the companies act, 2013 Your Company doesnt fall under the classes of Companies specified under Section 148(1) of the CompaniesAct, 2013 read with Rule 3 of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014. Accordingly, the Company is not required to maintain Cost Records as specified by the Central Government. Compliances of applicable Secretarial Standards The Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to 'Meetings of the Board of Directors? and 'General Meetings? respectively