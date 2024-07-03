Adeshwar Meditex Ltd Summary

Adeshwar Meditex Limited was incorporated as Adeshwar Meditex Private Limited on April 02, 2007. Further, the Company was converted to Public Limited on March 09, 2021 and name of the Company was changed to Adeshwar Meditex Limited. The Company is a leadingmanufacturer and exporter of sterile surgical wound dressings and medical disposables.The Company is established to carry on business of manufacturers and exporters of all forms of first aid kits, surgical dressing, surgical plastics and other medical disposables. The Company is operating in the business of manufacturers, producers, refiners, processors, exporters, importers, distributors, traders, merchants, dealers, representatives. selling agents, buying agents, re-packers, buyers, sellers, wholesalers, retailers, suppliers and stockiest of all kinds and varieties of surgical, pharmaceutical, medicine items including first aid kits in various sizes for hospitals, medical centers, households, schools and various industries including automobile sector, surgical dressings including sterile medicated wound dressings, sterile advanced hemostatic dressings, chitosan, oxidized cellulose and gelatin sponges, medical bandages including elastic, adhesive and non-adhesive, adhesive tapes and plasters including medicated and non-medicated, military dressings for defense services, sterile gauzes, dressings, swabs including medicated and non-medicated, orthopedic bandages, dressings, orthopedic soft products and equipment, sanitary napkins, surgical gloves, surgical blades, infusion sets and allied products, antiseptic solutions, disinfectants, hand sanitizers, ointments including medicated and non-medicated, rectified spirit, extra neutral ethyl alcohol, and alcohol based products, sterile pre and post operations medical kits, home-based new born (HBNC) and other kits, face masks, caps, gowns, face shield, PPE kits, HIV kits, all hospital protective wears and disposables, laboratory reagents, testing kits and dealing in various items and Turnkey projects for all of the above products and other ancillary business.