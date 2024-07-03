iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Adeshwar Meditex Ltd Share Price

23
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open23
  • Day's High23
  • 52 Wk High35.99
  • Prev. Close23
  • Day's Low23
  • 52 Wk Low 19.7
  • Turnover (lac)1.38
  • P/E16.55
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.18
  • EPS1.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33.19
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Adeshwar Meditex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

23

Prev. Close

23

Turnover(Lac.)

1.38

Day's High

23

Day's Low

23

52 Week's High

35.99

52 Week's Low

19.7

Book Value

24.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33.19

P/E

16.55

EPS

1.39

Divi. Yield

0

Adeshwar Meditex Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

Adeshwar Meditex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Adeshwar Meditex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:00 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.55%

Non-Promoter- 42.44%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Adeshwar Meditex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.43

14.43

14.43

10.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.48

18.48

16.52

10.05

Net Worth

34.91

32.91

30.95

20.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

65.97

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-54.65

As % of sales

82.85

Employee costs

-2.42

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

2.48

Depreciation

-0.34

Tax paid

-0.66

Working capital

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022

Gross Sales

64.76

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

64.76

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.23

View Annually Results

Adeshwar Meditex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Adeshwar Meditex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Ashalata Raut

Whole-time Director

Krishnojirao Nagaraja Rao

Director

Sucheta Talati

Company Secretary

Shivani Shivshankar Tiwari

Director

Shailesh Vinayak Rajpure

Executive Director

Nagaraja Rao Abhinandan.

Non Executive Director

Prithvi Singh.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Adeshwar Meditex Ltd

Summary

Adeshwar Meditex Limited was incorporated as Adeshwar Meditex Private Limited on April 02, 2007. Further, the Company was converted to Public Limited on March 09, 2021 and name of the Company was changed to Adeshwar Meditex Limited. The Company is a leadingmanufacturer and exporter of sterile surgical wound dressings and medical disposables.The Company is established to carry on business of manufacturers and exporters of all forms of first aid kits, surgical dressing, surgical plastics and other medical disposables. The Company is operating in the business of manufacturers, producers, refiners, processors, exporters, importers, distributors, traders, merchants, dealers, representatives. selling agents, buying agents, re-packers, buyers, sellers, wholesalers, retailers, suppliers and stockiest of all kinds and varieties of surgical, pharmaceutical, medicine items including first aid kits in various sizes for hospitals, medical centers, households, schools and various industries including automobile sector, surgical dressings including sterile medicated wound dressings, sterile advanced hemostatic dressings, chitosan, oxidized cellulose and gelatin sponges, medical bandages including elastic, adhesive and non-adhesive, adhesive tapes and plasters including medicated and non-medicated, military dressings for defense services, sterile gauzes, dressings, swabs including medicated and non-medicated, orthopedic bandages, dressings, orthopedic soft products and equipment, sanitary na
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Adeshwar Meditex Ltd share price today?

The Adeshwar Meditex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23 today.

What is the Market Cap of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd is ₹33.19 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd is 16.55 and 0.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adeshwar Meditex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd is ₹19.7 and ₹35.99 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd?

Adeshwar Meditex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.77%, 3 Years at -16.46%, 1 Year at -31.24%, 6 Month at -11.54%, 3 Month at -4.21% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.55 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 42.45 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Adeshwar Meditex Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.