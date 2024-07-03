SectorHealthcare
Open₹23
Prev. Close₹23
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.38
Day's High₹23
Day's Low₹23
52 Week's High₹35.99
52 Week's Low₹19.7
Book Value₹24.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33.19
P/E16.55
EPS1.39
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.43
14.43
14.43
10.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.48
18.48
16.52
10.05
Net Worth
34.91
32.91
30.95
20.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
65.97
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-54.65
As % of sales
82.85
Employee costs
-2.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
2.48
Depreciation
-0.34
Tax paid
-0.66
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
64.76
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
64.76
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Ashalata Raut
Whole-time Director
Krishnojirao Nagaraja Rao
Director
Sucheta Talati
Company Secretary
Shivani Shivshankar Tiwari
Director
Shailesh Vinayak Rajpure
Executive Director
Nagaraja Rao Abhinandan.
Non Executive Director
Prithvi Singh.
Reports by Adeshwar Meditex Ltd
Summary
Summary
Adeshwar Meditex Limited was incorporated as Adeshwar Meditex Private Limited on April 02, 2007. Further, the Company was converted to Public Limited on March 09, 2021 and name of the Company was changed to Adeshwar Meditex Limited. The Company is a leadingmanufacturer and exporter of sterile surgical wound dressings and medical disposables.The Company is established to carry on business of manufacturers and exporters of all forms of first aid kits, surgical dressing, surgical plastics and other medical disposables. The Company is operating in the business of manufacturers, producers, refiners, processors, exporters, importers, distributors, traders, merchants, dealers, representatives. selling agents, buying agents, re-packers, buyers, sellers, wholesalers, retailers, suppliers and stockiest of all kinds and varieties of surgical, pharmaceutical, medicine items including first aid kits in various sizes for hospitals, medical centers, households, schools and various industries including automobile sector, surgical dressings including sterile medicated wound dressings, sterile advanced hemostatic dressings, chitosan, oxidized cellulose and gelatin sponges, medical bandages including elastic, adhesive and non-adhesive, adhesive tapes and plasters including medicated and non-medicated, military dressings for defense services, sterile gauzes, dressings, swabs including medicated and non-medicated, orthopedic bandages, dressings, orthopedic soft products and equipment, sanitary na
The Adeshwar Meditex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd is ₹33.19 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd is 16.55 and 0.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adeshwar Meditex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adeshwar Meditex Ltd is ₹19.7 and ₹35.99 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Adeshwar Meditex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.77%, 3 Years at -16.46%, 1 Year at -31.24%, 6 Month at -11.54%, 3 Month at -4.21% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
