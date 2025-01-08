Adeshwar Meditex Ltd Management Discussions

Indian Economy:

Description: The Economic Survey 2023-24 report highlights a decrease in Indias fiscal deficit from 6.4 percent in FY23 to 5.6 percent in FY24. This reduction was driven by robust growth in direct and indirect tax revenues, thanks to resilient economic activity and improved tax compliance. Additionally, higher-than-expected non-tax revenue from RBI dividends boosted revenue receipts.

Further, Indias manufacturing sector grew by 9.9% in the 2023–2024 financial year, which was a significant increase from the -2.2% growth in 2022–2023. This growth was a key factor in the countrys overall economic growth of 8.2% in 2023–2024, which was higher than the 7.0% growth in 2022–2023.

Manufacturing is emerging as an integral pillar in the countrys economic growth, thanks to the performance of key sectors like automotive, engineering, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and consumer durables. The Indian manufacturing industry generated 16-17% of Indias GDP pre-pandemic and is projected to be one of the fastest growing sectors.

Wound Dressing Market:

In 2024, the revenue in the Wound Care market market in India amounts to INR US$49.01m.It is projected to witness an annual growth rate of 0.22% (CAGR 2024-2029).When compared globally, the in the United States generates the highest revenue in this market, with a total of US$1,052.00m in 2024.In terms of per person revenue, in India generates INR US$0.03 per capita in 2024.India is experiencing a surge in demand for wound care OTC pharmaceuticals due to its large population and increasing awareness of personal health.

Other factors that may contribute to the growth of the wound care market in India include: Rising cases of diabetes, increased incidence of accidents, growing numbers of geriatric and bariatric populations, and rapidly growing medical tourism industry.

The advanced wound care management market in India is also expected to grow, with an estimated value of US\$263 million in 2023 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030. The market is segmented by product type, wound type, and end user.

Introduction:

Our vision is to be a leader in the field of sterile surgical wounddressings guided by an unwavering commitment to significantly improve ourproduct offerings through innovation. We will continuously strive to offerdifferentiated products of high-quality, focused on patient needs.Our vision to grow will be through our efforts to explore business developmentin the local and export markets diligently following our laid down principles ofmaintaining international standards of good manufacturing practices, quality, R & D, timelydelivery and competitive prices.

Opportunities:

The Medicare/ Pharma industry is in the growing stage and it can still go long way of development. These industries are usually favored by the governments and attract great support from various other institutes and industries. The pharmaceutical industry develops new and effective medication. If one company creates it, it can patent that product themselves and earn a handsome amount of profit. This gives the industry a chance to grow in the global market. These industries have promising future in the global market at least during this period of pandemic.

Threats:

There are various threats that are attracted by the pharma industries. Some of the major treats that are usually faced by these industries are with respect to competitive markets, manpower supply, power failures, quality checks etc.

CHANGES IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS:

Pursuant to provisions of Regulation34 (3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 read with Schedule V part B(1) details of changes in Key Financial Ratios is given hereunder:

S. NO. Key Financial Ratio FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 1. Debtors Turnover Ratio 2.67 1.94 2. Inventory Turnover Ratio 2.51 2.67 3. Interest Coverage Ratio 2.36 2.37 4. Current Ratio 2.00 1.85 5. Debt Equity Ratio 0.83 1.04 6. Operation Profit Margin 5.74% 5.65% 7. Net Profit Margin 0.025 0.025 8. Change in Return on Net Worth 13.91% 14.37%

*Previous years Figures have been regrouped / rearranged wherever necessary

Risks and concerns:

The nature and the magnitude of the risks associated with the Company are reviewed and placed before the Board periodically. Various measures for modernization have been introduced to reduce the dependency of labour, which also ensures optimum capacity utilization & quality outputs.

Health, safety and Security Environment:

Our Company has always been adopting all possible safety measures concerning the health and safety of the Workers and staffs at all levels. This has improved the morale among the workers and staffs and also the working environment at large.We believe in maintaining the highest ethical standards to strive towards better health forpatients worldwide through leading innovation in sterile surgical wound dressingsandmedical disposables.

Human Resources/Industrial Relations:

Employer-Employee relations continued to remain cordial during the year at all the units of the Company. Necessary measures are being adopted to improve the life, work culture, productivity, efficiency and effectiveness of the workers and staff at all levels. Even under the situation of Non availability of skilled manpower, the costs of recruiting, training and deploying trained labour still remains a major constraint to the Company.

Financial Performance with respect to operational performance:

The Financial performance of the Company for the year 2023-24 is described in the Directors Report under the head operations.

Cautionary Statement:

Statement in this Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Describing the Companys objectives, estimates and expectations may constitute Forward Looking Statements within the meaning of applicable laws or regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied.