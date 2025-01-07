iifl-logo-icon 1
Adeshwar Meditex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

26.5
(7.29%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:26:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

65.97

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-54.65

As % of sales

82.85

Employee costs

-2.42

As % of sales

3.67

Other costs

-4.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.27

Operating profit

4.74

OPM

7.19

Depreciation

-0.34

Interest expense

-2.18

Other income

0.26

Profit before tax

2.48

Taxes

-0.66

Tax rate

-26.69

Minorities and other

0

Adj. profit

1.82

Exceptional items

-0.14

Net profit

1.67

yoy growth (%)

NPM

2.54

