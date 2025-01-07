Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
65.97
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-54.65
As % of sales
82.85
Employee costs
-2.42
As % of sales
3.67
Other costs
-4.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.27
Operating profit
4.74
OPM
7.19
Depreciation
-0.34
Interest expense
-2.18
Other income
0.26
Profit before tax
2.48
Taxes
-0.66
Tax rate
-26.69
Minorities and other
0
Adj. profit
1.82
Exceptional items
-0.14
Net profit
1.67
yoy growth (%)
NPM
2.54
