To

The Members of Adeshwar Meditex Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Adeshwar Meditex Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss for the Year and the statement of cash flows for the Year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Managements Responsibility for Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achievesfair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate tire effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulation Requirements

1. The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), as amended, issuedby the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 ofthe Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified inparagraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2, As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the aforesaid financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid financial statements have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account:

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. I

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, Inour opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rulell of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. The Company is not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv.a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause(i) and (ii) of rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March 2024.

vi. Based on our examination, the company has not implemented the audit trail facility in its accounting software for maintaining its books of account during the current financial year.

Annexure A

Independent Auditors report on Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in term of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

i. In relation to Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of Property-, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) With respect to immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the Financial Statements included in Property, Plant and Equipment, according to information and explanations given to us and based on verification of the registered sale deed/ Transfer deed/ Conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of such immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at balance sheet date.

d) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended 31 March 2024.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5.00 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security, the returns or statements are in agreement with tire unaudited books of account of the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3{iii) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and tire provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of tire Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 regarding the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records Iras been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. Statutory dues

a) Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Value Added Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, However there is a Deferred Vat Liability of Rs,3,77,695/ and same is payable as on 31.03.2024.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no dues of Excise duty, Income tax, Customs duty, Wealth tax, Service tax, which have not been deposited as on 31-03-2024, except the following:

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Amount Period to which amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Disputed Income tax liability 53,18,525 FY 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Goods & Service Tax Act, 2017 Disputed GST - tax liability 5,92,341 FY 2017-18 Commissioner of Goods & Service Tax (Appeals)

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

ix. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The company has not raised money by way of term loan during the and the proceeds were applied for the purpose for which it was raised.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company raised short term funds and it not been utilized for the long-term purpose.

e) The company does not have any subsidiary, joint venture or associate and hence the reporting requirements under sub-clause (e) of clause (ix) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable.

f) The company does not have any subsidiary, joint venture or associate and hence the reporting requirements under sub-clause (f) of clause (ix) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable.

x. a) According to tire information and explanation given to us and the record produced before us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the record produced before us, the Company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore clause 3(x)(b) of the aforesaid order is not applicable.

xi. a) Based on the audit procedures performed by us for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the information and explanations given to us by the management, we report that we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the company or on the company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the period, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the period and up to the date of this report.

c) According to the information and explanations provided to us, no whistle blower complaints have been received during the period and up to the date of this report.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, tire Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act,2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards

xiv.a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit report issued to the Company till date of the audit report, for covering the period up to 31 March 2024.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the period the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934; therefore, the said sub-clause is not applicable.

c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India; therefore the sub- clause^) and (d) is not applicable.

xvii. The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year, hence clause 3 (xvii) of the order is not applicable.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On basis of the Financial Ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the knowledge of board of Directors and Management plans, no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report and the company is capable of meeting of its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a year of one year from the balance sheet date;

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company, we further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx.a) As explained, there is no ongoing projects for which the company is required to transfer any unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act within six months of the months of the expiry of the financial year.

b) No amount is remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, which is required to be transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act;

xxi. The accounts are standalone financials and there has not been any consolidation of accounts of any companies with the company. Hence, reporting under clause (xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

"Annexure B"

Independent Auditors Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

In conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of Adeshwar Meditex Limited as at and for the period ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting ("IFCoFR") of the Company as at that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys IFCoFR based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of IFCoFR. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the IFCoFR and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of IFCoFR included obtaining an understanding of IFCoFR, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys IFCoFR.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting A Companys IFCoFR is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles- A Companys IFCoFR includes those policies and procedures that

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting Because of the inherent limitations of IFCoFR, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the IFCoFR to future periods are subject to the risk that IFCoFR may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICA1.