Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Adeshwar Meditex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Result of the Company along with Limited Review Report (LRR) for the half year ended September 30 2024; Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board meeting held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Adeshwar Meditex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve change in designation of Dr. Krishnojirao Nagaraja Rao from whole-time director to Whole-time director and Chairperson of the company. change in designation of Mrs. Ashalata Raut from Whole-time director to Managing Director of the company. take note of resignation of Mr. Nagaraja Rao Abhinandan from the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). appointment of Mr. Prashant Rane as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. appointment of Mr.Nagaraja Rao Abhinandan as Additional Executive Director of the company. appointment of Dr. Prithvi Singh as Additional Non-Executive Director of the company. appointment of director retiring by rotation. approve the Directors Report of the company along with all annexure thereof for F.Y. 2023-24. the notice convening 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company. finalize the appointment of Mr. Deep Shukla Practising Company Secretary as the scrutinizer to oversee the voting process in a fair and transparent manner. Change in designation of Dr. Krishnojirao Nagaraja Rao from whole-time director to Whole-time director and Chairperson of the company Change in designation of Mrs. Ashalata Raut from Whole-time director to Managing Director of the company Resignation of Mr. Nagaraja Rao Abhinandan from the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Appointment of Mr. Prashant Rane as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company Appointment of Mr. Nagaraja Rao Abhinandan as Additional Executive Director of the company Appointment of Dr. Prithvi Singh as Additional Non-Executive Director of the company Appointment of director retiring by rotation. The Directors Report of the company along with all annexure thereof for F.Y. 2023-24. Approval of Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 02:30 PM at the registered office of the Company The appointment of Mr. Deep Shukla, Practicing Company Secretary as the scrutinizer (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 15 May 2024