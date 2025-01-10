To the Members of

ADHATA GLOBAL LIMITED Report on the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of M/S ADHATA GLOBAL LIMITED ( Formerly M V COTSPIN LIMITED) (CIN: L18101WB1993PLC060752) (“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including the Comprehensive Income), statement of Changes in Equity and statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information .

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit/loss, the statement of changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We have conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibility under those Standards is further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We have independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence We have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than the financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report and the related annexures, but does not include the financial statements and our Auditors Report thereon. Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statement or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management Responsibility for the standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and Cash Flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objective is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout our audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, We have also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If We conclude that a material uncertainty exists, We have required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our audit report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that We have identified during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that We have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, We determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, We have give in “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(A) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, We report that: a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit & Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to me:

a) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) i. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no finds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or any in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ( “Intermediaries” ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall : directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ( “Ultimate Beneficiaries“ ) by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries ii. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no finds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ( “Funding Parties” ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall : directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ( “Ultimate Beneficiaries“ ) by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries iii. Based on such audit procedure as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

e) There were no dividends declared or paid during by the Company.

f) Based on our examination and information given by management which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, having feature that the company cannot tampered with. Additionally, as per management information & explanation given to us the audit trail has been preserved by company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For P. K. Ajitsaria & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 317046E Place: Kolkata Dated: 30th day of May,2024 (Pawan Kr. Ajitsaria) Proprietor Membership No. 53109 UDIN- 24053109BKHAVE8976

The Annexure A referred to in paragraph 1 of our Report of even date to the members of M/S ADHATA GLOBAL LIMITED ( Formerly M V COTSPIN LIMITED)on the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

(i) (a) (A)The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant & Equipments;

(B) The company does not have any intangible assets. Hence, the sub-clause (a) part (B) of clause (i) is not applicable;

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipments have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

(c) The title deed of the immovable property disclosed in the financial statements is held in the name of the company;

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipments during the year. Hence the clause (i) (d) is not applicable.

(e) According to the explanations and information given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder;

(ii) (a) According to the explanations and information given to us, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(b) The Company has not taken any Working Capital Loan above 5 Crores from Bank or Financial Institution at any point of time during the year. Hence, the clause (ii) (b) is not applicable;

(iii) During the year the company has not made investments in the company, granted loans & advances in the nature of loans covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence clause (iii) is not applicable.

(iv) The company has complied with the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 regarding the loans, investments, guarantees and security. .

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of the Companies Act, 2013 hence this clause is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) In our opinion maintenance of cost records prescribed by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues such as Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. There are no arrears of outstanding dues as at the last day of the financial year for the period of 6 months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no undisputed statutory dues such as Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. Hence the clause (vii) (b) is not applicable;

(viii) In our opinion the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) As per the explanations provided to us, the company has no defaults in the repayment of the loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) As per the explanations provided to us, the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) The term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) The funds raised by company on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes;

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures,

(f) The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of its securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies,

(x) As per the explanations provided to us, the Company has no initial public offer or the preferential allotment or the private placement during the year, hence sub clause (a) and (b) of clause (x) not applicable to the company.

(xi) As per the information available and the explanations provided to us, the Company has no fraud during the year and has considered all the complaints raised during the year, hence sub-clause (a),(b),(c) of clause (xi) is not applicable to the company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company, hence clause (xii) is not applicable to the Company

(xiii) In our opinion all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with the Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and have been disclosed in the financial statements (Refer note 24) for the year as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a)The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor;

(xv) As per the records verified from the books of accounts, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence all the sub clause of clause (xvi) is not applicable to the Company

(xvii) The Company has incurred Rs 74,82,551/- cash loss during the financial year and Rs 4,16,09,469/- during immediately preceding the financial year;

(xviii) The Company has no change in the statutory auditors during the financial year.

(xix) In our opinion and as per explanation provided to us, the Company has no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report and the company is capable to meet all its liabilities due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. .

(xx) The Company is not required to comply with the provision of section 135 of the Companies Act relating to Corporate Social Responsibility, hence the sub clause (a) and (b) of clause (xx) is not applicable.

(xxi) This clause is applicable to the consolidated financial statements of the company. Hence, no reporting is required to give in the standalone financial statements.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of M/S ADHATA GLOBAL LIMITED ( Formerly M V COTSPIN LIMITED)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (c) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/S ADHATA GLOBAL LIMITED ( Formerly M V COTSPIN LIMITED) (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 and as per the norms issued by RBI.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We have conducted audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that We comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence We have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.