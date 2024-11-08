iifl-logo-icon 1
Adhata Global Ltd Share Price

34.56
(1.98%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open34.56
  Day's High34.56
  52 Wk High33.89
  Prev. Close33.89
  Day's Low34.56
  52 Wk Low 8.25
  Turnover (lac)0.06
  P/E0
  Face Value10
  Book Value2.47
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.3
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Adhata Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

34.56

Prev. Close

33.89

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

34.56

Day's Low

34.56

52 Week's High

33.89

52 Week's Low

8.25

Book Value

2.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.3

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Adhata Global Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Adhata Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Adhata Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:50 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 78.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 78.37%

Non-Promoter- 5.30%

Institutions: 5.30%

Non-Institutions: 16.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Adhata Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.72

4.72

4.72

4.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.92

-1.99

2.3

3.22

Net Worth

1.8

2.73

7.02

7.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

17.43

13.58

15.55

0.02

yoy growth (%)

28.28

-12.61

59,391.61

-92.48

Raw materials

-11.08

-7.86

-7.57

-0.01

As % of sales

63.57

57.87

48.69

63.08

Employee costs

-0.4

-0.27

-0.18

-0.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.17

1.24

2.77

-0.09

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.13

-0.06

0

Tax paid

-0.01

0.03

0

0

Working capital

0.62

2.18

3.68

-0.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.28

-12.61

59,391.61

-92.48

Op profit growth

51.4

-48.04

-2,183.78

-36.32

EBIT growth

60.67

-47.87

-3,037.56

-25.44

Net profit growth

68.86

-54.02

-2,957.29

-25.44

No Record Found

Adhata Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Adhata Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Vivek Agarwala

Whole-time Director

Vinay Dalmia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hari Prakash Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sumit Uthra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Smita Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bina Padia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Adhata Global Ltd

Summary

Adhata Global Limited was formerly incorporated as MV Cotspin Limited on November 17, 1993. The Company changed its name from MV Cotspin Limited to Adhata Global Limited on October 30, 2023. Initially, the Company engaged in wholesale of fabrics, yarn, timber & textiles. At present, it is primarily engaged in trading in Timber.
Company FAQs

What is the Adhata Global Ltd share price today?

The Adhata Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.56 today.

What is the Market Cap of Adhata Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adhata Global Ltd is ₹16.30 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Adhata Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Adhata Global Ltd is 0 and 13.70 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Adhata Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adhata Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adhata Global Ltd is ₹8.25 and ₹33.89 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Adhata Global Ltd?

Adhata Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 299.08% and 1 Month at 69.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Adhata Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Adhata Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 78.37 %
Institutions - 5.30 %
Public - 16.32 %

