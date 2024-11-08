SectorTrading
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.72
4.72
4.72
4.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.92
-1.99
2.3
3.22
Net Worth
1.8
2.73
7.02
7.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
17.43
13.58
15.55
0.02
yoy growth (%)
28.28
-12.61
59,391.61
-92.48
Raw materials
-11.08
-7.86
-7.57
-0.01
As % of sales
63.57
57.87
48.69
63.08
Employee costs
-0.4
-0.27
-0.18
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.17
1.24
2.77
-0.09
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.13
-0.06
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0.03
0
0
Working capital
0.62
2.18
3.68
-0.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.28
-12.61
59,391.61
-92.48
Op profit growth
51.4
-48.04
-2,183.78
-36.32
EBIT growth
60.67
-47.87
-3,037.56
-25.44
Net profit growth
68.86
-54.02
-2,957.29
-25.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Vivek Agarwala
Whole-time Director
Vinay Dalmia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hari Prakash Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sumit Uthra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Smita Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bina Padia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Adhata Global Ltd
Summary
Adhata Global Limited was formerly incorporated as MV Cotspin Limited on November 17, 1993. The Company changed its name from MV Cotspin Limited to Adhata Global Limited on October 30, 2023. Initially, the Company engaged in wholesale of fabrics, yarn, timber & textiles. At present, it is primarily engaged in trading in Timber.
The Adhata Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.56 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adhata Global Ltd is ₹16.30 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Adhata Global Ltd is 0 and 13.70 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adhata Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adhata Global Ltd is ₹8.25 and ₹33.89 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Adhata Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 299.08% and 1 Month at 69.49%.
