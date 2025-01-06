iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Adhata Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

35.25
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Adhata Global Ltd

Adhata Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.17

1.24

2.77

-0.09

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.13

-0.06

0

Tax paid

-0.01

0.03

0

0

Working capital

0.62

2.18

3.68

-0.12

Other operating items

Operating

2.61

3.32

6.39

-0.21

Capital expenditure

0.56

0

0.62

0

Free cash flow

3.17

3.32

7.01

-0.21

Equity raised

2.12

-0.42

-5.99

-5.8

Investing

0.7

0

0

0

Financing

1.33

1.84

2.73

0.07

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

7.32

4.73

3.75

-5.95

Adhata Global Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Adhata Global Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.