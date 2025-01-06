Adhata Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.17
1.24
2.77
-0.09
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.13
-0.06
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0.03
0
0
Working capital
0.62
2.18
3.68
-0.12
Other operating items
Operating
2.61
3.32
6.39
-0.21
Capital expenditure
0.56
0
0.62
0
Free cash flow
3.17
3.32
7.01
-0.21
Equity raised
2.12
-0.42
-5.99
-5.8
Investing
0.7
0
0
0
Financing
1.33
1.84
2.73
0.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.32
4.73
3.75
-5.95
