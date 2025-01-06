Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
17.43
13.58
15.55
0.02
yoy growth (%)
28.28
-12.61
59,391.61
-92.48
Raw materials
-11.08
-7.86
-7.57
-0.01
As % of sales
63.57
57.87
48.69
63.08
Employee costs
-0.4
-0.27
-0.18
-0.08
As % of sales
2.32
2.01
1.18
311.71
Other costs
-3.69
-3.96
-4.93
-0.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.2
29.18
31.73
249.88
Operating profit
2.24
1.48
2.85
-0.13
OPM
12.89
10.92
18.37
-524.69
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.13
-0.06
0
Interest expense
-0.22
-0.24
-0.08
0
Other income
0.31
0.14
0.06
0.03
Profit before tax
2.17
1.24
2.77
-0.09
Taxes
-0.01
0.03
0
0
Tax rate
-0.55
2.9
0.1
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.15
1.27
2.78
-0.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.15
1.27
2.78
-0.09
yoy growth (%)
68.86
-54.02
-2,957.29
-25.44
NPM
12.38
9.41
17.88
-372.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.