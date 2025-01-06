iifl-logo-icon 1
Adhata Global Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

35.25
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

17.43

13.58

15.55

0.02

yoy growth (%)

28.28

-12.61

59,391.61

-92.48

Raw materials

-11.08

-7.86

-7.57

-0.01

As % of sales

63.57

57.87

48.69

63.08

Employee costs

-0.4

-0.27

-0.18

-0.08

As % of sales

2.32

2.01

1.18

311.71

Other costs

-3.69

-3.96

-4.93

-0.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.2

29.18

31.73

249.88

Operating profit

2.24

1.48

2.85

-0.13

OPM

12.89

10.92

18.37

-524.69

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.13

-0.06

0

Interest expense

-0.22

-0.24

-0.08

0

Other income

0.31

0.14

0.06

0.03

Profit before tax

2.17

1.24

2.77

-0.09

Taxes

-0.01

0.03

0

0

Tax rate

-0.55

2.9

0.1

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.15

1.27

2.78

-0.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.15

1.27

2.78

-0.09

yoy growth (%)

68.86

-54.02

-2,957.29

-25.44

NPM

12.38

9.41

17.88

-372.48

