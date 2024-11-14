iifl-logo-icon 1
Adhata Global Ltd Board Meeting

40.45
(1.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of the Board Meeting held today and Financial Results for Sep 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Adhata Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Directors Report along with annexure for the year ended 31st March 2024. 3. To approve the draft notice of 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) and to decide the date time and venue of the AGM. 4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held today and Financial Results for June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
MV COTSPIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the audited Financial Results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To appoint Internal Auditor of the Company under Section 138 (1) of the Companies Act 2013 for the Financial year 2024-2025. 3. To appoint Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial year 2023-2024. 4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held today and Financial Results for Mar 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202417 Jan 2024
MV COTSPIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Results-Financial Results for Dec 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

