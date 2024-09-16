|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|16 Sep 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|Annual Report for FY 2023-2024 Outcome/Proceedings of the AGM held today (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.09.2024) Submission of Scrutinizers Report for AGM held on 16th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024) Revised Proceedings/Outcome of AGM including the time of conclusion of meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024)
