Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd Summary

Aditya Consumer Marketing Limited was incorporated on July 25, 2002, as Aditya Consumer Marketing Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Patna, Bihar. The Company status was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Aditya Consumer Marketing Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on June 14, 2016 by the RoC to the Company. The Company is in the business of multi-location Retail supermarket, Beauty and Hair Salon, Food & Beverages (Restaurants and Take-Away) and Banquet.The Company started its operation and opened its first Supermarket under the brand 9 to 9 in 2002 at Bandar Bagicha, Patna and currently it has grown into a Chain of 6 Super Markets spread across Patna starting from Ashiana Market. Thereafter, Company expanded its business and entered into franchise agreement dated May 09, 2008 for operating restaurants under the brand name of Yo! China with Moods Hospitality Private Limited. The Company business operation can be categorized into the following divisions/units under the brand name of 9 to 9 Super Market, 9 to 9 Salon & Spa, 9 to 9 Banquet & Conference Hall, Yo! China and Take-Away-Express which are spread across in the city of Patna, Gaya, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur, BiharThe Company expanded the operations with the opening of 9 to 9 Super market, YO! China , 9 to 9 Salon ,and 9 to 9 Banquet Hall at Gaya, in Bihar during year 2017-18. It opened 3rd Outlet Of Take-Away-Express(Online & Off-line Food Delivery Platform) at Mumbai in January 2019. It opened the 4 th outlet of Take Away Express with Dine-In facility at S. K. Puri, Patna in 2019-20, opened new outlets each of YO! China, 9 to 9 Super market and 9 to 9 Salon (Ladies) at Muzaffarpur in 2021-22 and opened 7th outlet of YO! China Restaurant at Patna in 2023.