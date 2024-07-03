iifl-logo-icon 1
Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd Share Price

66.4
(-3.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:36:00 AM

  • Open66
  • Day's High66.4
  • 52 Wk High148.75
  • Prev. Close69
  • Day's Low65.5
  • 52 Wk Low 60.1
  • Turnover (lac)2.65
  • P/E84.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.76
  • EPS0.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)97.17
  • Div. Yield0
Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

66

Prev. Close

69

Turnover(Lac.)

2.65

Day's High

66.4

Day's Low

65.5

52 Week's High

148.75

52 Week's Low

60.1

Book Value

16.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

97.17

P/E

84.15

EPS

0.82

Divi. Yield

0

Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jul, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:43 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.24%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 44.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.63

14.63

14.63

14.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.89

12.98

11.77

11.62

Net Worth

24.52

27.61

26.4

26.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

93.71

83.32

76.89

69.76

yoy growth (%)

12.46

8.36

10.21

4.12

Raw materials

-70.21

-56.55

-55.54

-52.48

As % of sales

74.92

67.87

72.22

75.22

Employee costs

-12.1

-14.52

-8.74

-6.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.03

2.42

5.08

4.44

Depreciation

-1.88

-1.86

-1.43

-1.28

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.14

-1.4

-1.45

Working capital

-2.08

-0.99

0.28

2.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.46

8.36

10.21

4.12

Op profit growth

-54.5

-32.08

15.56

87.98

EBIT growth

-87.56

-46.16

15.15

98.54

Net profit growth

-95.81

-89.79

23

129.71

No Record Found

Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Yashovardhan Sinha

Non Executive Director

Vandana Sinha

Non Executive Director

Meena Sharma

Whole-time Director

Sunita Sinha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hridaya Narayan Tiwari

Independent Director

Atul Sinha

Independent Director

Nusrat Syed Hassan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd

Summary

Aditya Consumer Marketing Limited was incorporated on July 25, 2002, as Aditya Consumer Marketing Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Patna, Bihar. The Company status was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Aditya Consumer Marketing Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on June 14, 2016 by the RoC to the Company. The Company is in the business of multi-location Retail supermarket, Beauty and Hair Salon, Food & Beverages (Restaurants and Take-Away) and Banquet.The Company started its operation and opened its first Supermarket under the brand 9 to 9 in 2002 at Bandar Bagicha, Patna and currently it has grown into a Chain of 6 Super Markets spread across Patna starting from Ashiana Market. Thereafter, Company expanded its business and entered into franchise agreement dated May 09, 2008 for operating restaurants under the brand name of Yo! China with Moods Hospitality Private Limited. The Company business operation can be categorized into the following divisions/units under the brand name of 9 to 9 Super Market, 9 to 9 Salon & Spa, 9 to 9 Banquet & Conference Hall, Yo! China and Take-Away-Express which are spread across in the city of Patna, Gaya, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur, BiharThe Company expanded the operations with the opening of 9 to 9 Super market, YO! China , 9 to 9 Salon ,and 9 to 9 Banquet Hall at Gaya, in Bihar during year 2017-18. It opened 3rd Outlet Of Take-Away-Express(Online & Off-line Food
Company FAQs

What is the Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd share price today?

The Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹66.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd is ₹97.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd is 84.15 and 4.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd is ₹60.1 and ₹148.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd?

Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.90%, 3 Years at 17.07%, 1 Year at 4.55%, 6 Month at -17.37%, 3 Month at -1.67% and 1 Month at -4.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.24 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 44.69 %

