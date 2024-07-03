Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹66
Prev. Close₹69
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.65
Day's High₹66.4
Day's Low₹65.5
52 Week's High₹148.75
52 Week's Low₹60.1
Book Value₹16.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)97.17
P/E84.15
EPS0.82
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.63
14.63
14.63
14.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.89
12.98
11.77
11.62
Net Worth
24.52
27.61
26.4
26.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
93.71
83.32
76.89
69.76
yoy growth (%)
12.46
8.36
10.21
4.12
Raw materials
-70.21
-56.55
-55.54
-52.48
As % of sales
74.92
67.87
72.22
75.22
Employee costs
-12.1
-14.52
-8.74
-6.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.03
2.42
5.08
4.44
Depreciation
-1.88
-1.86
-1.43
-1.28
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.14
-1.4
-1.45
Working capital
-2.08
-0.99
0.28
2.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.46
8.36
10.21
4.12
Op profit growth
-54.5
-32.08
15.56
87.98
EBIT growth
-87.56
-46.16
15.15
98.54
Net profit growth
-95.81
-89.79
23
129.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Yashovardhan Sinha
Non Executive Director
Vandana Sinha
Non Executive Director
Meena Sharma
Whole-time Director
Sunita Sinha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hridaya Narayan Tiwari
Independent Director
Atul Sinha
Independent Director
Nusrat Syed Hassan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd
Summary
Aditya Consumer Marketing Limited was incorporated on July 25, 2002, as Aditya Consumer Marketing Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Patna, Bihar. The Company status was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Aditya Consumer Marketing Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on June 14, 2016 by the RoC to the Company. The Company is in the business of multi-location Retail supermarket, Beauty and Hair Salon, Food & Beverages (Restaurants and Take-Away) and Banquet.The Company started its operation and opened its first Supermarket under the brand 9 to 9 in 2002 at Bandar Bagicha, Patna and currently it has grown into a Chain of 6 Super Markets spread across Patna starting from Ashiana Market. Thereafter, Company expanded its business and entered into franchise agreement dated May 09, 2008 for operating restaurants under the brand name of Yo! China with Moods Hospitality Private Limited. The Company business operation can be categorized into the following divisions/units under the brand name of 9 to 9 Super Market, 9 to 9 Salon & Spa, 9 to 9 Banquet & Conference Hall, Yo! China and Take-Away-Express which are spread across in the city of Patna, Gaya, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur, BiharThe Company expanded the operations with the opening of 9 to 9 Super market, YO! China , 9 to 9 Salon ,and 9 to 9 Banquet Hall at Gaya, in Bihar during year 2017-18. It opened 3rd Outlet Of Take-Away-Express(Online & Off-line Food
Read More
The Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹66.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd is ₹97.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd is 84.15 and 4.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd is ₹60.1 and ₹148.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.90%, 3 Years at 17.07%, 1 Year at 4.55%, 6 Month at -17.37%, 3 Month at -1.67% and 1 Month at -4.10%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.