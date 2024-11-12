Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended as on September 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regualtion2015. In Compliance of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 12th November, 2024 has considered and approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September, 2024. A copy of the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report is annexed for your reference. The meeting of the Board of Directors Commenced at 02.00 PM and Concluded at 02:13 PM. In compliance of Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 12th November, 2024 has considered and approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended as on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2024 28 Jun 2024

Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday 03rd July 2024 inter-alia to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Directors Report along with its Annexure thereto for the year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and decide date and time for convening the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company and to approve the draft notice of the same. 3. To appoint scrutinizer for conducting voting of 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. To appoint Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 5. To appoint Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 6. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair. In Compliance of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Wednesday, July 03, 2024, have discussed and approved the following: 1. Considered and approved the Directors Report along with its Annexure thereto for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Considered and approved notice of 22nd Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, August 02, 2024 at 03.30 PM through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM).

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024