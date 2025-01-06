iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

69
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

93.71

83.32

76.89

69.76

yoy growth (%)

12.46

8.36

10.21

4.12

Raw materials

-70.21

-56.55

-55.54

-52.48

As % of sales

74.92

67.87

72.22

75.22

Employee costs

-12.1

-14.52

-8.74

-6.21

As % of sales

12.91

17.43

11.37

8.91

Other costs

-9.17

-7.37

-5.43

-4.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.79

8.85

7.07

6.96

Operating profit

2.21

4.86

7.17

6.2

OPM

2.36

5.84

9.32

8.89

Depreciation

-1.88

-1.86

-1.43

-1.28

Interest expense

-0.35

-0.71

-0.75

-0.62

Other income

0.06

0.13

0.1

0.14

Profit before tax

0.03

2.42

5.08

4.44

Taxes

-0.02

-0.14

-1.4

-1.45

Tax rate

-58.15

-5.91

-27.66

-32.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.01

2.28

3.67

2.98

Exceptional items

0

-1.9

0

0

Net profit

0.01

0.37

3.67

2.98

yoy growth (%)

-95.81

-89.79

23

129.71

NPM

0.01

0.45

4.77

4.28

Aditya Consumer : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.