Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
93.71
83.32
76.89
69.76
yoy growth (%)
12.46
8.36
10.21
4.12
Raw materials
-70.21
-56.55
-55.54
-52.48
As % of sales
74.92
67.87
72.22
75.22
Employee costs
-12.1
-14.52
-8.74
-6.21
As % of sales
12.91
17.43
11.37
8.91
Other costs
-9.17
-7.37
-5.43
-4.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.79
8.85
7.07
6.96
Operating profit
2.21
4.86
7.17
6.2
OPM
2.36
5.84
9.32
8.89
Depreciation
-1.88
-1.86
-1.43
-1.28
Interest expense
-0.35
-0.71
-0.75
-0.62
Other income
0.06
0.13
0.1
0.14
Profit before tax
0.03
2.42
5.08
4.44
Taxes
-0.02
-0.14
-1.4
-1.45
Tax rate
-58.15
-5.91
-27.66
-32.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
2.28
3.67
2.98
Exceptional items
0
-1.9
0
0
Net profit
0.01
0.37
3.67
2.98
yoy growth (%)
-95.81
-89.79
23
129.71
NPM
0.01
0.45
4.77
4.28
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.