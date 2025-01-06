Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.03
2.42
5.08
4.44
Depreciation
-1.88
-1.86
-1.43
-1.28
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.14
-1.4
-1.45
Working capital
-2.08
-0.99
0.28
2.96
Other operating items
Operating
-3.95
-0.58
2.52
4.66
Capital expenditure
0.35
4.5
2.26
4.73
Free cash flow
-3.6
3.91
4.78
9.39
Equity raised
23.16
22.36
15.07
8.67
Investing
6.85
0
0
0
Financing
11.65
11.08
9.52
14.24
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
38.06
37.36
29.38
32.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.