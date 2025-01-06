iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

69
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd

Aditya Consumer FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.03

2.42

5.08

4.44

Depreciation

-1.88

-1.86

-1.43

-1.28

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.14

-1.4

-1.45

Working capital

-2.08

-0.99

0.28

2.96

Other operating items

Operating

-3.95

-0.58

2.52

4.66

Capital expenditure

0.35

4.5

2.26

4.73

Free cash flow

-3.6

3.91

4.78

9.39

Equity raised

23.16

22.36

15.07

8.67

Investing

6.85

0

0

0

Financing

11.65

11.08

9.52

14.24

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

38.06

37.36

29.38

32.3

Aditya Consumer : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.