To The Members of Aditya Ispat Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements OPINION

We have audited the financial statements of Aditya Ispat Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standard prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.In our opinion, there are no reportable Key Audit Matters for the financial statements of the Company.

Information other than the financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Company‘s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company‘s annual report being Directors Report along with Annexures but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. The Directors Report along with Annexures is not made available to us at the date of this auditor‘s report. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures thatare appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors Report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matter. We describe this matter in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(i) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(ii) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Change in Equity, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, amended. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(iii) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanationsgiven to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note 30 to the financial statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (1) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(2) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(3) Based on such audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause and (a )(b) contain any material mis-statement. e. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year, hence the question of complianc with section 123 of the Act does not arise .

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Annexure ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report

Statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020

(i) (a) In our opinion the company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(b) In our opinion the company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (c) All the Property, Plant & Equipments have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(d) The title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(e) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipments or intangible assets hence the reporting if the revaluation is based on the valuation of registered valuer and specifying of changes of more than 10% or more in the aggregate value of each class of PPE as per clause (i)(d) of the Order does not arise.

(f) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Hence the reporting on disclosure of such transactions in the financial statements as per clause (i)(e) of the Order does not arise.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. The coverage and procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns/ statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Description (Stock Valuation) As per Books of Accounts As per submitted to City Union Bank As per submitted to Central Bank of India March 2024 (Q4) 871.01 522.64 525.97 December 2023 (Q3) 849.64 410.92 466.03 September 2023 (Q2) 841.66 491.93 383.72 June 2023 (Q1) 651.35 442.91 353.53

(iii) (iii) During the year the Company has not made investments, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, except Interest free unsecured loans/advances in the nature of loans to employees, hence the reporting of aggregate amount during the year and balance outstanding of such loan/ advances/ guarantee/ security and the question of investments made, guarantees provided, security given and grant of such loans being prejudicial to companys interest, schedule of repayment of interest and principal, recovery of principal and interest on regular basis and steps for recovery of overdue amount for more than 90 days, loan or advance being renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle overdues of existing parties; loan or advance granted either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment as per clause

(iii) of the Order does not arise.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not given any loans, made in investments, nor given guarantees, and security to any party attracting the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013, hence the question of compliance with the said provisions as per clause (iv) of the order does not arise.

(v) The company has not accepted any deposits from the public, hence the question of compliance with the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under as per clause (v) of the Order does not arise.

(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to maintain cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records & Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the Company, the company is regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues to the extent applicable to it except the following:

(Rs in lakhs)

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount Period to which the amount relates Commercial Tax Department Professional Tax 0.28 2023-2024 Goods & Services Tax GST 0.03 2023-2024

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the records verified by us, we state that no undisputed amount payable in respect of Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods & Services Tax, Value Added Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise or Cess and other statutory dues which have remained outstanding as at 31 March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(Rs in lakhs)

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount Period to which the amount relates Commercial Tax Department Professional Tax 0.05 01.04.2023 - 30.09.2023

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us there are no dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Value Added Tax, Service Tax, Goods & Services Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise or Cess and other statutory dues, which have not been deposited on account of dispute except as stated below-

(Rs in lakhs)

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Telangana Tax on Entry of Goods Entry Tax 0.51 2013-2014 High Court, Hyderabad Telangana Tax on Entry of Goods Entry Tax 0.62 2014-2015 High Court, Hyderabad Telangana Tax on Entry of Goods Entry Tax 1.05 2015-2016 High Court, Hyderabad

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements, there are no transactions not recorded in the books of accounts that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Hence the reporting whether the previously unrecorded income has been properly recorded in books of account during the year as per clause 3(viii) of the Order does not arise.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us the Company has defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.The details of the same is attached at Annexure B separately.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c ) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loan during the year for the purposes for which it was obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associates. The Company do not have any subsidiaries or joint ventures or associate companies.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), hence the question of application of moneys raised by way of initial public offer, further public offer for the purpose for which they were raised does not arise. Therefore the provisions of clause (x) (a) & (b) of the Order are not applicable (xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT -4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government.

(c ) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) (a) to (c)of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion, the company has complied with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act and disclosed such transactions in the Financial Statements etc., as required by applicable Indian Accounting Standards in respect of transactions entered into with related parties.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit. (xv) In our opinion the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them; hence the requirement of compliance to provisions of Section 192 of the Act as per clause (xv) of the Order does not arise.

(xvi) (a) The company is not required to be registered under Sec 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, hence the requirements of clause (xvi) of the Order does not arise.

(b) The Company has not conducted any non-banking financial or housing finance activities without a valid certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a core investment company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) The Company has no CIC hence the requirements of Clause (xvi) (d) of the Order does not arise. (xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs. 116.93 lakhs in the current financial year and has not incurred loss in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the Company statutory auditors during the year hence, Clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing as at the date of the balance sheet and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither given any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provisions of sec 135 (Corporate Social Responsibility) of the Act are not applicable to the company for the year and hence the reporting requirements under Clause 3 (xx) of the order is not applicable.

(xxi) The accounts reported being standalone financials, hence the provision of Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ix(a) Default in repayment of dues

Nature of borrowing, including debt securities Name of lender (lender wise details to be provided) Amount not paid on due date Whether Principal or Interest No. of days delay or unpaid Remarks, if any TERM LOAN 1150 City Union Bank Ltd 212471 EMI 44 PAID TERM LOAN 1150 City Union Bank Ltd 212471 EMI 14 PAID TERM LOAN 1150 City Union Bank Ltd 212471 EMI 19 PAID TERM LOAN 1150 City Union Bank Ltd 212471 EMI 7 PAID TERM LOAN 1150 City Union Bank Ltd 212471 EMI 20 PAID TERM LOAN 1150 City Union Bank Ltd 212471 EMI 78 PAID TERM LOAN 1150 City Union Bank Ltd 212471 EMI 48 PAID TERM LOAN 1150 City Union Bank Ltd 212471 EMI 17 PAID TERM LOAN 1150 City Union Bank Ltd 212471 EMI 86 PAID TERM LOAN 1150 City Union Bank Ltd 212471 EMI 85 OUTSTANDING AS ON BALANCE SHEET DATE TERM LOAN 1150 City Union Bank Ltd 212471 EMI 88 OUTSTANDING AS ON BALANCE SHEET DATE TERM LOAN 1150 City Union Bank Ltd 212471 EMI 87 OUTSTANDING AS ON BALANCE SHEET DATE TERM LOAN 70124 City Union Bank Ltd 1484104 EMI 35 PAID TERM LOAN 70124 City Union Bank Ltd 1484104 EMI 5 PAID TERM LOAN 70124 City Union Bank Ltd 1484104 EMI 24 PAID TERM LOAN 70124 City Union Bank Ltd 1484104 EMI 40 PAID TERM LOAN 70124 City Union Bank Ltd 1484104 EMI 69 PAID TERM LOAN 70124 City Union Bank Ltd 1484104 EMI 39 PAID TERM LOAN 70124 City Union Bank Ltd 1484104 EMI 8 PAID TERM LOAN 70124 City Union Bank Ltd 1484104 EMI 87 PAID TERM LOAN 70124 City Union Bank Ltd 1484104 EMI 89 OUTSTANDING AS ON BALANCE SHEET DATE TERM LOAN 70124 City Union Bank Ltd 1484104 EMI 88 OUTSTANDING AS ON BALANCE SHEET DATE TERM LOAN 70124 City Union Bank Ltd 1484104 EMI 87 OUTSTANDING AS ON BALANCE SHEET DATE TERM LOAN 1210 City Union Bank Ltd 279737 EMI 36 PAID TERM LOAN 1210 City Union Bank Ltd 279737 EMI 6 PAID TERM LOAN 1210 City Union Bank Ltd 279737 EMI 11 PAID TERM LOAN 1210 City Union Bank Ltd 279737 EMI 25 PAID TERM LOAN 1210 City Union Bank Ltd 279737 EMI 12 PAID TERM LOAN 1210 City Union Bank Ltd 279737 EMI 70 PAID TERM LOAN 1210 City Union Bank Ltd 279737 EMI 40 PAID TERM LOAN 1210 City Union Bank Ltd 279737 EMI 9 PAID TERM LOAN 1210 City Union Bank Ltd 279737 EMI 87 PAID TERM LOAN 1210 City Union Bank Ltd 279737 EMI 88 OUTSTANDING AS ON BALANCE SHEET DATE TERM LOAN 1210 City Union Bank Ltd 279737 EMI 89 OUTSTANDING AS ON BALANCE SHEET DATE TERM LOAN 1210 City Union Bank Ltd 279737 EMI 60 OUTSTANDING AS ON BALANCE SHEET DATE TERM LOAN 6539 Central Bank of India 178051 INTEREST 30 PAID TERM LOAN 6539 Central Bank of India 185149 INTEREST 5 PAID TERM LOAN 6539 Central Bank of India 176565 INTEREST 12 PAID TERM LOAN 6539 Central Bank of India 182801 INTEREST 4 PAID TERM LOAN 6539 Central Bank of India 182450 INTEREST 8 PAID TERM LOAN 6539 Central Bank of India 176717 INTEREST 12 PAID TERM LOAN 6539 Central Bank of India 182802 INTEREST 15 PAID TERM LOAN 6539 Central Bank of India 821590 EMI 89 PAID TERM LOAN 6539 Central Bank of India 829506 EMI 88 PAID TERM LOAN 6539 Central Bank of India 830942 EMI 87 OUTSTANDING AS ON BALANCE SHEET DATE TERM LOAN 6539 Central Bank of India 819517 EMI 88 OUTSTANDING AS ON BALANCE SHEET DATE TERM LOAN 6539 Central Bank of India 825541 EMI 88 OUTSTANDING AS ON BALANCE SHEET DATE TERM LOAN 6566 Central Bank of India 1437831 EMI 36 PAID TERM LOAN 6566 Central Bank of India 1437831 EMI 5 PAID TERM LOAN 6566 Central Bank of India 1437831 EMI 86 PAID TERM LOAN 6566 Central Bank of India 1437831 EMI 88 PAID TERM LOAN 6566 Central Bank of India 1437831 EMI 88 PAID TERM LOAN 6566 Central Bank of India 1437831 EMI 89 OUTSTANDING AS ON BALANCE SHEET DATE TERM LOAN 6566 Central Bank of India 1437831 EMI 88 OUTSTANDING AS ON BALANCE SHEET DATE TERM LOAN 6566 Central Bank of India 1437831 EMI 89 OUTSTANDING AS ON BALANCE SHEET DATE TERM LOAN 6441 Central Bank of India 243812 EMI 30 PAID TERM LOAN 6441 Central Bank of India 243812 EMI 5 PAID TERM LOAN 6441 Central Bank of India 243812 EMI 85 PAID TERM LOAN 6441 Central Bank of India 243812 EMI 83 PAID TERM LOAN 6441 Central Bank of India 243812 EMI 88 PAID TERM LOAN 6441 Central Bank of India 243812 EMI 89 OUTSTANDING AS ON BALANCE SHEET DATE TERM LOAN 6441 Central Bank of India 243812 EMI 88 OUTSTANDING AS ON BALANCE SHEET DATE TERM LOAN 6441 Central Bank of India 243812 EMI 88 OUTSTANDING AS ON BALANCE SHEET DATE TERM LOAN 6901 Central Bank of India 248984 EMI 30 PAID TERM LOAN 6901 Central Bank of India 248984 EMI 5 PAID TERM LOAN 6901 Central Bank of India 248984 EMI 81 PAID TERM LOAN 6901 Central Bank of India 248984 EMI 75 PAID TERM LOAN 6901 Central Bank of India 248984 EMI 88 PAID TERM LOAN 6901 Central Bank of India 248984 EMI 89 OUTSTANDING AS ON BALANCE SHEET DATE TERM LOAN 6901 Central Bank of India 248984 EMI 88 OUTSTANDING AS ON BALANCE SHEET DATE TERM LOAN 6901 Central Bank of India 248984 EMI 88 OUTSTANDING AS ON BALANCE SHEET DATE

ANNEXURE C - TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ADITYA ISPAT LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Aditya Ispat Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining and understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

Other Matter

The Company did not have a written/ documented framework for internal financial control with reference to Ind AS financial statements. However, based on the fact the transactions being limited/less complex and there being very few levels of management, we have relied upon testing of controls through direct inquiry combined with other procedures, such as observation of activities, inspection of less formal documentation etc to obtain sufficient audit evidence about the internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements and its operating effectiveness as at the year end.

Our opinion is not qualified in respect of the aforesaid matter.